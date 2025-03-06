Obituaries for the week of March 6, 2025

Dorothy Ann Kociban

Dorothy Ann Kociban, 82, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on Feb. 26, 2025, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 15, 1942, in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Mary (Kondis) and George D. Shiner.

She grew up in the suburbs of Pittsburgh and graduated from Sacred Heart High School. Dorothy continued her education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in education. In college, she was an active member of Beta Sigma Omicron, and many of her “sisters” were her lifelong friends.

Dorothy was married for 56 years to her college sweetheart, Ernie, and together they raised their three children, Ken, Kristen and Kiera in Hatfield, PA. Dorothy could always be found supporting her family. She loved volunteering at her children’s school, including library and lunch duty, as well as substitute teaching. Family and faith were of the utmost importance to Dorothy. She was a long-time and devoted member of St. Maria Goretti Parish, where she volunteered on the welcoming and finance committees. Dorothy’s career followed a few different paths, but through it all she was always a teacher. She taught elementary school and later was a director for a before and after school program, where she was responsible for the overall programming until she retired.

Dorothy was a dedicated sports fan, and her favorite teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. She was always there to support her children in their various activities, whether it was at a swim meet, on the football or baseball field, at a dance recital or during a cheerleading competition. She took great joy in these moments. She loved to sew and was highly skilled at it! She designed and created her own wedding dress, as well her daughters’ prom dresses. Dorothy loved to travel. Some of her favorite trips were to Paris, Barcelona, Prague, Alaska, Hawaii, California and the Panama Canal. But it was the yearly vacations to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; Rock Hall, Maryland; and Capon Springs, West Virginia, with her family and closest friends that were near and dear to her heart.

After retirement, Dorothy remained extremely active. When Dorothy moved to Sun City Center, FL, she immediately became involved with the Information Center where she could meet new residents and share her passion for the community. She also enjoyed playing cards and socializing with her friends. Dorothy loved being a retiree; however, her favorite moniker was “Gramma” or “Nana.” She took advantage of any opportunity that she could to spend time with her eight grandchildren, and she had pictures of them throughout her house and spoke of them daily. In Dorothy’s mind, nothing was off limits for her grandchildren. She said “yes” to everything, loved playing games, going on trips, planning adventures, cheering them on at their games and activities, and just making sure that they knew how much she loved them. She was their biggest cheerleader and supporter and would do anything for her grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Kenneth Kociban, Kristen Lade (Jeffrey), Kiera Mathey (Stephen); grandchildren, Zachary, Noah and Alexis Kociban, Katherine and Jacob Lade, Brendan, Anna Jane and Caroline Mathey; siblings, Janet Ditmore and George Shiner; sisters-in-law, Marion Kociban and Elaine Hill; as well as many extended family members and countless friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dorothy’s honor to Saint Maria Goretti Parish, 1601 Derstine Road, Hatfield, PA 19440, via check (indicating Dorothy’s name on the memo line) or online at stmariagoretti.net and navigating to the Parish Giving icon, select Give As Guest, click the drop-down for Parish Collections, and select the Memorial Donation Fund.

Barbara Kuxhousen

Barbara (Carpenter) Kuxhousen passed away in her Sun City Center, FL, home on Dec. 19, 2024. Originally from South Bend, Indiana, she had been a Sun City Center, FL, resident for over 27 years. She will be dearly missed by all. She is survived by her loving husband of 76 years, Will Kuxhousen, her soulmate and the love of her life, and her loving children, her daughter, Linda Miles of Tallahassee, FL, and her son, William, and his wife, Vicky Kuxhousen, of Oviedo, FL. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Adrienne Kuxhousen, and her husband, Justin, and Timothy Miles, and his wife, Karol. A grandson,

Christopher Miles, predeceased her. Her sisters, Margaret Simkins, Arbustus (Boots) Satterlee, and a brother, Roy Carpenter, also predeceased her. Other survivors are her very special nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.

Barbara retired from Wells Fargo Bank (formerly First Interstate Bank) in South Bend, Indiana, after 20 years. Barbara was a devoted mother and grandmother to all her children and grandchildren. She dearly loved making special gifts for them all each year for the holidays. She cherished every moment spent with them.

Burial will be in Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend, Indiana. Sun City Center, and Palmer funeral homes is assisting the family with arrangements. Cremation has taken place, and keeping with Barb’s wishes, there will be no public service. A private interment of ashes will take place at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend Indiana. Expressions of sympathy on be half of Barbara may be offered to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

Bonnie LeBarron-Huften

Bonnie Em Exford LeBarron Huften was born on March 22, 1947, and grew up in Gowanda, NY, where she attended Gowanda Junior and Senior High School. She passed away at St. Joseph South in Riverview, FL, on Feb. 15, 2025, taking her last breath in the loving embrace of her husband, Charles (Chuck) Huften, at 6:30 p.m.

At her side were her immediate family members, her daughter, Gail LeBarron Behnke (Don); grandson, James Topp (Brittany); great-granddaughter, Sailor; granddaughter, London Topp (Alejandro Gordillo); great-granddaughter, Alara; and her sister-in-law, Linda Exford, of Leon, NY.

Bonnie is survived by three step-daughters, Andrea Adams (Gene), from the east coast of FL, Dorothy English, from western NY and Patricia (Fred) Sadler, from AZ, along with one step-son, Jeff LeBarron, from Kennedy, NY. Her step-granddaughter, Amanda Rice (Mike), and great-granddaughter, Mazie, also reside on the east coast of FL. She also leaves behind several grandchildren and great-grandchildren in western NY.

Bonnie’s also leaves behind her nephew, Brian Exford (Lizzie), from Russell, PA; great-nephew, Boone Exford; niece, Alicia Zmuda (John), from Greenville, SC; and sister-in-law, Anne Exford, along with another niece, two nephews and several great-nieces in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area.

She also leaves many high school friends from western NY with whom she kept in touch over the years.

Bonnie always dreamed of becoming a nurse. She started out as a candy striper in her early teens and then studied nursing at Jamestown Community College. She first was an LPN and then finished her studies to become an RN. In 1984 Bonnie accepted a job offer at South Bay Hospital in SCC, FL. She and her then husband, Leon LeBarron, and her daughter, Gail, packed up and headed to Florida for a new life in the sun. Soon after, three of her best friends from an early age, Elaine Davis and Arne and Esther Lounsbury followed her to the area. Bonnie spent 35 years as a nurse at South Bay and then retired to care for her husband Lee for 17 years. Bonnie was the sweetest and most caring person and had no problem making several friends in the area as well as back in NY.

Bonnie will be laid to rest in the family plot in Cottage, NY, in the early part of July when the weather is warm, alongside her mother, brother and husband.

Philip F. Harbour

Philip F. Harbour, 95, of Sun City Center, Florida, died Feb. 20, 2025.

He was born in Hackett, Arkansas, on May 22, 1929, to LeRoy Vance and Meta Rose (Frolich) Harbour. He was united in marriage to Claudia Collene Johnston on April 3, 1955.

Surviving are four children, Sandra of Fredericksburg, VA, Jeffrey, and wife, Robin, of Alvin, TX, Janice, of Charlotte, NC, Jerry, and wife, Heather, of Burlington, KY; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Claudia; brothers, Frederick, Robert, LeRoy, John and Theodore; sisters, Grace Simmons, Helen McGuire, Thelma Hoen, Marjorie Taylor and Elizabeth Oden.

He grew up in Rathbun, Iowa, and graduated from Rathbun High School in 1946. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Korea.

He will be buried with his wife, Claudia, in the Highland Cemetery in Mystic, Iowa.