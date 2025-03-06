Home News Iron Rock Insurance rockets its way to success
Iron Rock Insurance has much to celebrate June 1 when it observes its fifth anniversary. Since its founding in 2020, the company’s growth has been quite impressive.

Owner and managing partner Lisa Hast had 37 years of experience working in the insurance industry when she decided to start her own agency. Her 23-year-old daughter, Torie, initially helped set up the office and its technology and then became an agent. Hast now has 11 licensed employees, including seven agents and four customer service representatives.

She and her team of dedicated professionals currently handle policies for 3,000 customers.

Lisa Hast, right, and her daughter, Torie McCorkle-Sanders, initially were the only members of the Iron Rock Insurance team five years ago. Today there are 11 — seven agents and four customer service representatives.

Iron Rock Insurance now occupies the entire first floor of what was recently named the Iron Rock Insurance Building at 400 Frandorson Circle, Apollo Beach. Since June 2020, the agency’s footprint has grown from 800 square feet to 5,000.

Lisa Hast founded Iron Rock Insurance in June 2020. She attributes her company’s rapid growth to exceptional customer service, the use of advanced technology, a warm and welcoming family environment, smart marketing and team collaboration.

Iron Rock’s portfolio of insurance companies has continually expanded over the years and has more than quadrupled from six to 25 brands, most recently including GEICO, Mercury and Olympus.

That enables its agents to offer a variety of personal lines of coverage, including automobile, boat, motorhome, mobile home, motorcycle and golf cart; home, renters, condo and flood; excess liability; jewelry; and pet. Coverage for high-value homes, Airbnb and vacation rentals is also available.

Policies can be written for anyone, anywhere in the state.

Iron Rock’s physical footprint has also exploded. Once working out of an office of 800 square feet, Hast and her team now occupy the entire first floor (4,000 square feet) of what’s become known as the Iron Rock Building at 400 Frandorson Circle, Apollo Beach.

Hast attributes the company’s rapid growth to a number of factors.

“We’re all about customer service,” she said. “We sell our products on both value and price. We’re proactive. We listen to our customers, learn what they need and offer our guidance. If we’re not a good fit for them, we provide referrals.”

Hast also credits Iron Rock’s family environment, team collaboration and the way each challenge faced is dealt with head-on.

Lisa Hast, owner/managing partner of Iron Rock Insurance, and her dog Rimy are surrounded by family members who have helped the agency thrive after only five years. Standing from left is Kate Norberg; Torie McCorkle-Sanders; husband, Jason; and Katie Kinder.

“We love our customers, enjoy interacting with them and appreciate their business, trust and loyalty,” she said. “We meet them where they are and how they’re comfortable, catering to those who want to come in, sit down and have a cup of coffee with us and also to those who prefer paperless technology and dealing with their insurance needs online or over the phone.

“Our advanced technology’s management system enables us to directly communicate with customers in the way they prefer,” Hast continued. “We have complete integration. Everything goes [electronically] to or from a customer’s file.”

Hast is the mother of three children – Brandon McCorkle, Torie McCorkle-Sanders and Cameron Hast. She lives in Balm with her husband, Jason, and their Chihuahua, Grace, and Boston terrier, Rimi.

For a free, no-obligation quote or more information, call 813-213-9600, email Hast at lisa@ironrockins.com or visit www.ironrockins.com/. The company also has a Facebook page.

