Emergency Squad seeks parity between the C.A. and Kings Point

By ROBIN WATT

For more than 38 years, Kings Point residents have provided a constant and reliable source of funding for the Sun City Center Emergency Squad. Their monthly contributions allow us to plan and budget in advance, knowing we can count on those funds. While some Community Association residents make individual donations, it isn’t funding we can count on.

In the next few weeks, members of the community and the SCC Emergency Squad will be circulating a petition regarding support for the squad. The petition for CA members states “by signing, you are showing your support for adding a $15 per year fee to your annual dues to ensure continued services of the SCC Emergency Squad are not in jeopardy.”

This amounts to $1.25 per month per person and is equitable to the $2.50 per month per home fee Kings Point residents have paid since 1987.

“Fairness is what Americans believe in – equity, parity, justice and impartiality – all American values,” said Chief Mike Bardell. “And they are community values, as well.

“I believe our Emergency Squad should be funded equally by all residents,” he continued. “This request is a fee for service; however, there has never been a charge for ambulance transportation or anything else we do. We always appreciate the donations both individuals and organizations make to the squad; however, what I’m seeking is secure funding to ensure our squad can continue to serve our residents.

“Right now, we count on the monthly donations we get through the agreement with Kings Point. But we can’t count on that from the Community Association. We would hate to eventually have to cut service to residents of the CA due to lack of support,” the chief said.

A bit of history

When the SCC Emergency Squad began in 1964, donations and contributions rolled in, because the community realized residents had no immediate emergency services. It would take more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive from either

Tampa General or Manatee Memorial because back then there was no I-75, and county roads were only two lanes.

Over more than 25 years, various funding programs were established and changed as the times changed. They included fund drives, memberships and donations from Community Association residents because the squad served only residents of the Community Association up until 1987.

Kings Point began building in 1973. From then until 1986, its residents were served by the Apollo Beach Rescue Squad.

Historical news articles have provided a great deal of background regarding this relationship. The Apollo Beach Rescue Squad had a voluntary household membership fee of $20 per year, plus insurance billing. Kings Point was in its jurisdiction.

However, by late 1986, the Apollo Beach Rescue Squad was facing financial difficulty. There were charges of mismanagement, and it was disbanded.

Squad begins service to Kings Point

After many initial attempts failed to bring Kings Point into the SCC Emergency Squad jurisdiction, the disbanding of the Apollo Rescue Squad opened the door. In 1987, KP developer Al Hoffman negotiated with then SCC EMS Chief Greg Geiger to provide ambulance service to Kings Point residents for the $2.50 monthly fee for service per home. This fee has never changed.

In 2024, Emergency Squad Chief Bardell negotiated a three-year bulk contract with Kings Point to continue this fee, which is attached to each homeowners monthly fee. This generates about 1/3 of the squad’s annual operating budget.

Once Kings Point residents began donating and receiving service from the SCC Emergency Squad, regular donations from Community Association residents dropped off.

“What I’m pursuing is stable funding,” Bardell said. “Kings Point residents have provided us with funding we’ve counted on the past 38 years, but I feel it’s only fair that all residents share in supporting us on a somewhat equal basis.

“On a couple of occasions, I’ve presented to the Community Association Board that there are several ways we can do this. In fact, past chiefs, including Noreen Schramm, also made attempts to secure routine funding. But thus far, the Community Association leaders have avoided having this discussion with the residents.

“This is why I want to directly address CA residents. Do you know how and where your money is spent? Would $15 per year, essentially 4 cents per day per resident be excessive?

The squad understands many residents may never need an ambulance or wheelchair van; however, all residents benefit from the many additional services it provides. In addition to hundreds of ambulance and wheelchair-van runs, the SCC Emergency Squad provides an added layer of care and security for residents who are, in many ways, unaware. A few of these include

• Disaster planning and coordination with multiple state and county agencies.

• Symposiums on health issues, such as Advance Life Decisions and Understanding Insurance.

• Quick response to the pandemic to provide drive-thru testing and later vaccine clinics.

• Stand-by ambulance at community events.

• CPR training for community organization staff and volunteers.

• CPR training for church groups, community groups and clubs.

• Emergency communication capabilities – radio and phone networks to provide a faster response.

• Health education through symposiums and group presentations.

• Van service for wheelchair-bound residents to doctor visits and dialysis.

• Blood pressure checks at our main building and community events.

• Loans of equipment: walkers, rollators, wheelchairs, canes and crutches…and much more.

All are offered free of charge.

No other community in Florida has the added resources the SCC Emergency Squad provides, so even if you haven’t needed an ambulance or wheelchair van, you’re still receiving the benefits of our efforts.

The SCC Emergency Squad has served the community for more than 60 years. We want to be able to continue that tradition of service.

Robin Watt is chairwoman of the SCC Emergency Squad Board, an emergency medical technician and a 20-year squad volunteer.