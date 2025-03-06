Come ‘eat, drink and be Irish’ at St. Paddy’s Day event

By LOIS KINDLE

Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18. It’s completely free and open to the public.

The festivities will include live music by Irish Ramble; Pot of Gold door prizes; and a meal of corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, shepherd’s pie, Irish cream pie for dessert and green beer, green lemonade and water.

Shepherd’s pie was added to the menu as a second option this year for those who aren’t fans of corned beef and cabbage, said Laura Heinrich, community relations director, adding the Irish cream pie is also new.

“I’m thrilled to invite everyone back for our annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration,” she added. “The Biggins family loves to open its doors to Sun City Center and surrounding South Shore communities. We are looking forward to seeing everyone with full plates and big smiles as they enjoy some traditional Irish tunes.

“Everyone is welcome to attend this friendly, fun and free event,” she said.

Last year, between residents, family members and members of the public, 250 meals were served.

To attend the event and “get your Irish on,” RSVP by calling 813-633-7777 or emailing marketing@cypresscreekalf.com/.

About the residence

The family of Jim Biggins has been caring for seniors since 1977. It formerly owned Manatee River Assisted Living in Palmetto and opened Cypress Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care in Ruskin/Sun City Center in 1999. Including The Legacy at Cypress Creek building, which was added in 2019, Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care is one of the largest privately-owned assisted living residences in the state.

Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care is at 970 Cypress Creek Blvd., Ruskin/Sun City Center. To learn more about it, visit www.cypresscreekalf.com/ or call 813-633-7777.