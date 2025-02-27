Tickets on sale now for “The Breakfast Club”

By LOIS KINDLE

Live performances will resume at the Firehouse Cultural Center March 7, 8 and 9, when MacBeth and Cheese presents an unauthorized director’s edition of The Breakfast Club.

Due to extensive hurricane flooding last fall, the Ruskin-based venue has been closed and unable to host any shows.

“We’re excited to have live performances on Center Stage in our theater room once again,” said Beth Stein, the cultural center’s operations director. “The Breakfast Club is for those who remember the 1985 movie and those who’ll be introduced to the MacBeth and Cheese adaptation of this poignant story.”

The upcoming shows are a homecoming for MacBeth and Cheese founders CJ Hasham and Amy Windle, who normally do two shows a year at the Firehouse.

“We lost all our electronics and equipment, show props, set pieces and some costumes,” Hasham said. “We’re grateful to the Community Foundation Tampa Bay for its $14,250 grant and generous donations from members of the community for helping us recover.”

As previously noted, this MacBeth and Cheese edition of The Breakfast Club is a new, unauthorized adaptation of the original screenplay.

“We’ve gone back and found unused scenes from the original screenplay and put them in our edition, written new scenes and modernized the play to current times,” said Hasham, whose asst. director is Hal Granholm.

“It’s still the same coming-of-age dramedy about five high school students of different social cliques who share a Saturday in detention together [under the supervision of a power-hungry principal].

“The spirit, story and characters remain the same,” he said, noting the way the play is set will have audience members feeling as if they’re in detention with them.

The cast includes local, young actors whom Hasham calls phenomenal – Kat N. Coates as the Basket Case, Fletcher Sigel as the Criminal, Julian Velazquez as The Brain, Dylan Connally as The Jock and Avery Gaitens as The Princess. It also features Mitchell Perera as Carl, the Janitor, and Jim Sigel as Principal Vernon.

“The sheer talent and emotions they all bring have brought our production team to tears several times,” he said.

Since Hasham, Windle, the production team and MacBeth and Cheese board members are all products of the 1980s, the play’s message hit home.

“We wanted the first show after the hurricanes to be something personal to us,” he said. “And since it’s been updated, the story is opening to a whole new audience.

“This is the 40th anniversary of the movie,” he added. “Our shows are a homage to its screenwriter and director, John Hughes.”

The Breakfast Club is for mature audiences (teens and adults). Show times are 7:30 p.m. March 7 and 8 and 3 p.m. March 9. Run time is about 90 minutes.

Tickets for all performances are $23 for FCC members and $30 for nonmembers. They can be purchased online at www.firehouseculturalcenter.org/ or by calling 813-645-7651.