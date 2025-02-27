‘The Stage Is Set’ for 2025 Florida Strawberry Festival

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Plant City is seeing red, in reverence of the berry that takes center stage at the Florida Strawberry Festival, which in its 90th year remains in full swing through March 9.

“The Stage Is Set” is the theme for the 11-day festival, which reportedly draws roughly 600,000 people from throughout Florida, the U.S. and the world to the area that has been billed the “Winter Strawberry Capitol of the World.”

From its humble launch in 1930, under the auspices of the Plant City Lions Club, the festival’s namesake has been celebrated and revered. In keeping with this year’s theme, the festival’s berry character is depicted as an entertainer, strumming a guitar and sporting an FSF (Florida Strawberry Festival) cowboy hat.

In tune as well with this year’s theme is a new soundstage, which, after 35 years, replaces the old soundstage, which festival president Kyle Robinson said had “created so many unforgettable memories.” The new soundstage, Robinson said, “will provide us the opportunity to bring the best artists to Plant City.”

Headliner entertainment this year includes Boyz II Men, Chris Tomlin, Whiskey Myers, John Fogerty and Reba McEntire. According to festival officials, REBA tickets sold out at an unprecedented pace.

Also among the headliner acts are Lauren Daigle, Nelly, Jon Pardi, Sara Evans, Bailey ­Zimmerman, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sawyer Brown, The Bellamy Brothers and The Oak Ridge Boys.

With the new soundstage in place, “a new era of live musical entertainment” is set to launch, Robinson said, as “concert area improvements,” he added, promise an “intimate and up-close” venue experience.

The festival is a showcase as well for free entertainment, including Hola! Plant City; Gospel Night, with Pastor “Pee Wee” Callins; and Dennis Lee and his band, set to perform multiple times and dates at the festival, for his 43rd year.

Performers from local dance studios and schools are on tap as well, including music students from Riverview High. Featured on the grounds are offerings that include Squawk! The Amazing Bird Show; Circus Incredible; Buford Bear and His Miniature Truck; WHEELS of Agriculture Game Show; and Runa Pach, an “Indian World.”

The festival brings major support and attention to the agricultural community, from 4-H, FFA and youth livestock exhibitors to local growers, farmers, ranchers and more. Also highlighted on the exhaustive schedule of events are notices for the Youth Plant Show; Baby Contest, Decorated Diaper Contest, Diaper Derby; Lamb Costume Contest; Strawberry Spaghetti Eating Contest; Youth Stemming Contest; Amish Donut Eating Contest; and swine, dairy, steer, beef breed, poultry, rabbit and lamb shows, and exhibits.

As a further slice of Americana, the Neighborhood Village showcases the Garden Club Horticulture Show and the East Hillsborough Art Guild Art Show. On display are the arts, crafts, baking, woodworking and photography talents of contest entrants.

Discounted tickets are available at Publix supermarkets. Moreover, special deals are offered for specially named days, including Florida Blue Senior Day and O’Reilly Auto Parts Ride-A-Thone Day (Feb. 27 and March 6), MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Free Kids Day and Circle K Super Saturday Wistbrand Day (March 1), TITAN Contracting Grand Parade Day and Chick-fil-A Ride-A-Thon Day (March 3), and Farm Worker Appreciation Day and Circle K Super Saturday Wristband Day (March 8).

There’s a ton more to consider and explore at the Florida Strawberry Festival, including food and commerce vendors; unusual and unique menu items; and many ways to enjoy the strawberry shortcake, which in 2022 earned a distinctive statewide tribute.

That’s the year Florida legislators passed companion bills, introduced by Sen. Danny Burgess and Rep. Lawrence McClure and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, that designated “strawberry shortcake with natural Florida dairy topping” the official state dessert.

For more on admission, hours and special day pricing and offerings, including events, contests, demonstrations, entertainment, exhibits rides, food and more, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com/ or call the ticket office at 813-754-1996. The Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds is at 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City.