Stingray baseball rebound with back-to-back road wins

Sumner baseball took to the road for a couple of games last week and found success getting two big wins to get to .500 on the season at 2-2. The ’Rays opened the week with a 5-1 win over Plant City on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and used the momentum to score a 3-2 win at Wharton on Thursday night.

The ’Rays, on the strength of a 12-strikeout performance by junior Ethan DeJesus in a pitcher’s duel, won against a Raider team that was off to a 2-0 start to their season to land their first win of the season. DeJesus followed up a strong outing in another pitcher’s duel against Strawberry Crest where he K’d 10 Charger hitters. He tossed five or more innings in both games and is already closing in on his 2023-24 season total of 29 K’s and keeping the Stingrays in tight games. Isaiah Welch and Winston Pennant each threw a scoreless inning for the victors. Senior Sebastian Peralta accounted for three RBIs on a two to four night at the plate with a key double. Peralta also scored one of the runs in the five-run second inning to stake the Stingrays to the early lead. The Chargers got back one of the runs in the bottom of the third and that ended the scoring for both teams for the evening. Pennant and Cameron Pauquette also had two-hit nights with Pauquette doubling in one of those at-bats.

The Stingrays found themselves in their third pitching dominant game of the season at the Wharton Wildcats. The Wildcats came into the game on a three-game winning streak to start their season. But Sumner brought the energy of a big win on Tuesday and got a dominant start from senior Isaiah Welch. Welch threw six innings, scattering two runs on four hits and only one walk. Sumner again was limited by opposition pitching at the plate, but senior Sebastian Peralta had another big night, going 3-4 at the plate with a HR. Winston Pennant doubled for another run, and Daniel Dugarte singled in another Stingray run, providing the runs needed for a win on the road to get back to .500 on the early season. Coach Duran’s squad looks to keep the momentum going and returned home to play South Shore rival Riverview at home on Tuesday and Armwood on the road on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Sumner softball is off to a winning start. The ’Rays defeated the Newsome Wolves, 8-5, on the road to open the season on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and won 7-2 to open their home schedule on Thursday. Both teams had to battle cool evening temps falling into the low 50s during the game, but the Stingrays fought through, plating a run in each of the first and second innings. Sumner closed out the game with two in the fifth and three in the sixth to seal the win. Victoria Baker and Aliyanis Stubbs each had a triple to pace the offense. Stubbs and Sa’Myra Cameron each had two RBIs for the victors. Stubbs tossed a complete game for the Stingrays and struck out eight Charger hitters for the win. The team plays a single game for the last week of Feb., traveling to Tampa Catholic on Friday, Feb. 21.

