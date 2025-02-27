Obituaries for the week of February 27, 2025

Marvin Richard Donner

Aged 93, Marvin passed away on February 13, 2025, at his home in Sun City Center, FL.

Born in Pittsburgh, PA, on October 14, 1931, he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a master’s degree in education. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a first lieutenant and was a special services officer at the Greater Pittsburgh Air Force Base.

He spent several years teaching history at the high school level before becoming the director of Student Activities at Millersville University in Pennsylvania in 1967. While there, he developed special relationships with many students, most of whom served as orientation guides for him. In the past years, Marvin loved the many cards, emails, phone calls and visits from “his guides.” After his retirement from Millersville University in 1994, he and his wife Carol moved from Lancaster, PA, to Sun City Center, FL, where he became the director of Entertainment at Kings Point for eight years.

For the next several years, he volunteered with the AMIkids Y.E.S program and was also involved with the Hope Fund for at risk children. He was known for his love of cars, especially his Jaquar XK, and fashion-forward clothes.

Marvin is survived by his loving and caring wife of 52 years, Carol Robinson Donner, and his brother-in-law, Alfred Robinson, of Sun City Center. He will also be missed by his godson, Thomas Lantz, of Lewisburg, PA.

At his request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in Marvin’s memory.

A ceremony with military honors will be held at a later date at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

Alan Van Sant

With heavy hearts we are deeply saddened to share the passing of Alan Van Sant on Feb. 6, 2025. He was born on Jan. 9, 1936.

Alan was a wonderful father and loyal friend to many. He is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Shannon Van Sant, and sons, Bryan and Scott Van Sant. Alan dedicated his life to caring for others as a doctor. He served as chief of Physical Medicine for the United States Air Force; president of the Florida Society of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation; staff at Tampa General and St. Joseph’s Hospitals in Tampa, FL; and director of the Department of Rehabilitation at York Hospital in York, PA, alongside leading a private practice for many years.

Alan was a 1957 graduate of Franklin & Marshall College and earned a medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania Medical School in 1961. He was a member of the country club of York, was a passionate golfer and had a deep appreciation for the arts, music, science, nature, bird watching and playing the organ. Alan was a lifelong learner who had a boundless curiosity about the world. He cared deeply for his children, colleagues and friends, who miss him deeply.

To express condolences or reach a member of Alan’s family, people can email alvansantfamily@gmail.com/.