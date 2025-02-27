Hold your horses, Kings Point Follies is going ‘country’

By LOIS KINDLE

Circle these dates: the annual Kings Point Follies returns to Veterans Theater, March 14 and 15, and the show is sure to be a back-slappin’, toe-tappin’ good time.

Follies Goes Country U.S.A. will feature themed skits, comedy, choral and solo singing and dancing and be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Run time is about two hours.

Tickets are $14 and are available at the Kings Point Box Office, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Both bleacher and cabaret seating at tables of 10 are available. Feel free to bring along your own drinks and snacks.

“It will definitely be lively, highly entertaining and include lots of opportunities for audience participation,” said Follies director and choreographer, Diane LeFrancois, who introduced themed performances several years ago. Her previous shows included A Blast from the Past, Remembering the ’60s and Life Relationships.

The Kings Point Follies has been performed in the Sun City Center community for four decades. The show gives talented local performers the chance to perform in public, while contributing to an effort that benefits local nonprofits such as the SCC Emergency Squad, LifePath Hospice, Samaritan Services and SCC Security Patrol. Proceeds also help support theater improvements.

This year’s cast of 30 auditioned stars are no exception. It includes members of the chorus comprised of Kings Point, Sun City Center, Freedom Plaza residents – and even MiraBay, plus performers from Sun City Center Jazzmatazz and SCC dance groups. Twenty additional folks work behind the scenes.

The popular variety show also includes about 20 East Bay High School Sound of Time students.

The Kings Point Follies has been sponsored by Vesta Property Services since 2015. Prior to that, the show was sponsored by the Pelican Players.

LeFrancois wants folks to have a good time.

“Come to the theater, forget all your problems and enjoy the show,” she said. “That’s the reason we make it so entertaining.

“For us, it’s not who’s performing that’s important, it’s whom we’re performing for,” she added. “If the cast is having a good time, we know the audience is.”

The Kings Point Follies is open to the public. Anyone attending from outside the Kings Point community should go to the visitor side of the entrance gate and let the security staff know you’re there to see the show.

The Kings Point Veterans Theater is at 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center.