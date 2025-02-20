Two neighborhood support groups ready to help caregivers

By LOIS KINDLE

Caregiving for someone with dementia or a debilitating disease is an all-consuming job that can take a steep toll on anyone who does it.

If you’ve assumed this role and are spending hours on end caring for a loved one or friend, going with them to their medical appointments, making their meals, picking up their prescriptions and helping them cope with feelings of anger or sadness, all the while putting aside your own needs, feelings and other family members, you could very well be in need of support yourself.

Two neighboring community support groups – one in Sun City Center and the other in Kings Point – are ready to stand by you in the safe environment of others who share the emotional, physical and mental challenges of caregiving.

A new Dementia Caregivers Support Group begins meeting at 1 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Samaritan Services building, 1207 Pebble Beach Blvd. N, Sun City Center.

Its free gatherings on the last Monday of each month are being sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association and facilitated by professional outreach specialists Carlos Rodriguez and Josie Flores, both of Empath Health. Both were trained for their roles by the association.

“One of Empath’s main missions is to embrace both patients and their families, so caregiver support is a natural partnership for us,” Rodriguez said. “We are a nonprofit organization specializing in full-life care.”

The Dementia Caregivers Support Group’s coordinator, Connie Lesko – a Sun City resident all too familiar with both familial caregiving and Alzheimer’s disease – will also occasionally facilitate.

“I’ve both participated in and facilitated Alzheimer’s support groups like this for more than 15 years in the past,” said Lesko, founder of the annual South Shore Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “I know firsthand how helpful and beneficial these groups can be. They’re a safe and inviting place for caregivers to come and connect with others who understand what they’re going through.”

Meanwhile, at Kings Point…

The Caregiver Burnout Support Group at Kings Point meets the second Monday of each month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on the second floor of the Kings Point 2020 Building.

Started a year ago by Janice Bayruns, owner of FirstLight Home Care Tampa, at the urging of Vesta General Manager Matt Permuth, this free gathering is for folks who care for anyone with any debilitating disease or condition, including any form of dementia, Parkinson’s, ALS, stroke, cancer, multiple sclerosis or traumatic brain injury.

“Matt approached me about doing a group,” said Bayruns, a family caregiver herself for 19 years. “He had so many caregivers coming to his office in tears asking where they could turn.”

The Kings Point group features traditional support and occasional guest speakers on topics of interest to caregivers. It’s facilitated by Jennifer Green, an Alzheimer’s Association-credentialed facilitator with 18 years of experience.

Bayruns attends all meetings and helps facilitate, as needed. “Caregivers are filled with all kinds of emotions – frustration, resentment, guilt, anger and fatigue,” she said. “They often lose their sense of self and forget how important it is to have balance in their lives and practice self-care. They have to be reminded to fill their own cups before they can fill someone else’s.”

Caregivers find emotional support, encouragement and understanding when given the chance to share their feelings, experiences and sense of isolation with each other. There’s no judgment, guilt or blame involved.

The groups encourage members to discuss the issues they’re facing – what’s worked for them and what hasn’t. They also help members regain a sense of individuality and remind them of the importance of addressing their own needs.

Resources provided during the meetings help caregivers gain access to professionals who specialize in physical health, mental health and the basic needs, and special challenges they face.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a wealth of support programs, education programs, and online meetings and tools for caregivers. It’s live, constantly monitored helpline, 800-272-3900, is available 24-7.

If you’re a local caregiver, be sure to save the date for either meeting. For more information, visit www.alz.org/.