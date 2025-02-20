Three new lions to star at Elmira’s World Wildlife Festival

By LOIS KINDLE

Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary will host its 2nd Annual World Wildlife Festival March 1 with some exciting new additions.

Robin Greenwood, Elmira’s president and CEO, recently acquired three 4-year-old lions from a sanctuary-type facility in north Florida that’s closing due to its owner’s health issues.

“We’re thrilled to have them,” she said. “They’re the youngest cats in our sanctuary, and all are in good health. It’s so much fun to watch them play with each other.

“We’re glad to provide them a safe haven where they can live out the rest of their lives and be given them the best life possible.”

The 2nd Annual World Wildlife Festival – a fun, educational event for folks of all ages – will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission to the festival is free. It will include around 20 vendors, several food trucks, kids games, themed gift-basket raffle, prize drawings, bounce house, music and a 50/50 raffle. Tickets for the basket raffle are $2 each or three for $5.

The bounce house will be offering a $10 all-day pass. Single bounces are negotiable.

If you’d like to see the wildlife, discounted tours will be available at regular intervals, starting at 11 a.m. The last tour is at 3 p.m.

To avoid waiting in line, guests can schedule their tour in advance at https://www.elmiraswildlife.org/.

The cost is $10 for adults; $8 for seniors; $5 for children under 12; and $3 for toddlers and babies under 3.

Since the sanctuary is an all-volunteer, 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization, all proceeds and donations go directly toward animal care.

After last year’s inaugural event, Elmira’s made several changes to accommodate visitors. There’s improved parking; better traffic flow; additional cart space for folks with mobility issues; and more kids activities.

Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary is dedicated to providing continuing lifetime care and enrichment for wild animals in need of safe, forever homes. Its animals come from shut-down facilities, private owner surrenders and situations where their living conditions weren’t ideal.

The sanctuary is at 13910 Seminole Trail, Wimauma. In addition to the three new lions, it’s currently home to two tigers, a grizzly bear, an Indian leopard, a South American red-footed tortoise, a sulcata (African-spurred) tortoise, a bobcat, a Savannah cat, three lemurs, two wolf hybrids and five large birds.

About 30 active volunteers take care of them seven days a week, 365 days a year, maintain the yard and facilities, provide tours for visitors and work events/fundraisers.

Driving directions

Elmira’s is located off U.S. 301, south of Sun City Center and north of the Manatee County line. Turn left onto River Road if you’re heading south, right if you’re heading north. Take the second right onto Seminole Trail. Elmira’s is a bit more than a mile on the left.

*** Ignore your GPS if it tells you to turn off U.S. 301 onto Surona Road.

For more information or to make a donation to Elmira’s, visit www.elmiraswildlife.org/.