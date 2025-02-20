Sumner Baseball opens 2025 season

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Baseball is back in swing in the South Shore, and the Stingrays opened their season with a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Strawberry Crest on Feb. 11 and dropped a road game on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Plant, 10-1.

The ’Rays took to the diamond with key senior leadership returning to key positions, joined by a number of juniors for an exciting core with the hopes of carrying Sumner to a deep playoff run. Head coach Kennedy Duran has to be excited with seniors Daniel Dugarte, handling calling the game from behind the plate; Sebastian Peralta, anchoring the infield; and Luke Parson, Isaiah Welch and junior standout Winston Pennant forming a formidable outfield.

The team played a couple of preseason games to get ready for opening day with wins over Mitchell, 5-1, and a 10-1 victory over Wesley Chapel. The ’Rays had a tough opening day opponent in the Chargers. Two seasons ago Strawberry Crest had a number of players who garnered MLB scout interest, and this year seems to be more of the same. Junior Ethan DeJesus got the nod as the opening day starter and did not disappoint. DeJesus tossed 5.2 innings, scattering four hits and allowing three runs, two earned, with 10 strikeouts. But he was bested by Chargers starter Brisen Tweedy, who went seven full innings for the complete game win. The Chargers scored in the first inning with the benefit of a run with a couple of throws that got away from Sumner fielders. Sumner got on the scoreboard with its first run in the bottom of the third to tie the game. After the first inning run, DeJesus held the Chargers scoreless until the sixth inning. The ’Rays took the lead in the bottom of the fifth with a dropped third strike, putting runners at the corners, followed by a passed ball to score the ’Rays second run. ’Crest added two runs in the sixth after a walk and a triple to the right field wall. Tweedy closed out the game with two scoreless innings for the win. It was an exciting game, and it was a great game to start the season for both teams.

The start of the season was about the pitching, and the ’Crest v.s. ’Rays match-up was exactly that. On Thursday, the ’Rays couldn’t carry Tuesday’s momentum into their Thursday match-up at the Panthers to a win. Starter Luke Parsons lasted 3.1 innings and took the loss. A five-run Plant fourth inning became too much for the ’Rays to overcome, and they ended the week with two losses. Coach Duran and the team will regroup and look to get in the win column this week but face two 2-0 teams, both on the road. First up was Plant City on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and Wharton two days later. ’Rays baseball faces a tough early season District 7A schedule but can build upon a solid outing against Strawberry Crest for confidence this week.

Sumner softball opens its season under head coach Autum Hernandez, having played on Tuesday at Newsome and opening its home schedule against Strawberry Crest on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. With an eye at a deeper run, the team will be looking to claim a spot in the Florida State Championship playoffs as it did in 2024.

For more South Shore action, look for Steve Jackson’s write-up covering the other South Shore HS games.

Story or any parts of the story are copyright protected, including AI revisions, without permission of the editor.

Photos available for purchase at https://www.maxpreps.com/photography/photographers/ Florida-Francis Fedor

Photography/Graphics Inquiries: Email: FrancisFotography@Outlook.com Phone: 202-683-9691