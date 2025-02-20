Obituaries for the week of February 20, 2025

Harold Douglas Merrell

Harold Douglas Merrell, age 86, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed from this life on Monday, February 10, 2025, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

Harold was born July 13, 1938 to the late Elvis Merrell and Geraldine Sanchez Merrell in Tampa, Florida.

He enjoyed building and racing stock cars, tinkering and designing projects. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and little kids.

Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Merrell, of 64 ½ years; his parents, Elvis and Geraldine Merrell; and a son, Barry Merrell.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sons, Douglas Merrell (Regina), of Monticello, KY, and Les Merrell, of Woodhaven, MI; brother, Frederick Merrell (JoAnn), of Tampa, FL; sisters, Margaret Sutley and Marlene Sanford, all of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Jamie Merrell, Heather Smith, Lisa Merrell, Eric Merrell, Bonnie Merrell; and great-grandson, Roland Vaughn.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Harold Douglas Merrell.

Alan Van Sant

With heavy hearts we are deeply saddened to share the passing of Alan Van Sant on February 6, 2025. He was born on January 9, 1936. Alan was a wonderful father and loyal friend to many.

Alan is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Shannon Van Sant, and sons, Bryan and Scott Van Sant. Alan dedicated his life to caring for others as a doctor. He served as chief of Physical Medicine for the United States Air Force, president of the Florida Society of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and director of the Department of Rehabilitation at York Hospital in York, Pennsylvania, alongside leading a private practice for many years.

Alan was a passionate golfer and had a deep appreciation for the arts, music, science, nature, bird watching and playing the organ. He was a lifelong learner and had a boundless curiosity about the world. Alan cared deeply for his children, colleagues and friends, who miss him deeply. To give condolences or reach a member of Alan’s family, people can email alvansantfamily@gmail.com.