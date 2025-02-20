HCSO’s Fraud Awareness Forum is March 4

By LOIS KINDLE

Scams and fraud are rampant these days, and the criminals who perpetrate them are masters at finding devious ways to take your money and disappear. Each year millions of folks throughout the country become victims of these crimes, and seniors are especially vulnerable.

Being informed is the best way for anyone to avoid falling prey, and towards that end, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual fraud awareness event in Sun City Center for the eighth time in nine years.

Being forewarned is forearmed and knowing what to expect can make all the difference.

Partnering with the Community Foundation Tampa Bay provides multi-year grant funding for the event and includes the mailing cost of event-notification cards to all residents, and the Men’s Club of Sun City Center facilitates use of Community Hall and event staffing.

This year’s free forum is set to take place March 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S, Sun City Center. The doors will open at 9 to allow plenty of time for seating before the event starts at 10.

Residents of Sun City Center and surrounding South Shore communities are invited.

Moderated by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Jeff Merry, the forum will include presentations by the following speakers:

• AARP’s Bob Brush will talk about A.I. fraud and the growing concerns of its use for criminal purposes.

• CFTB’s Brandi Sanchez, senior director, community investment, will discuss nonprofit fraud and how you can avoid it.

• Robinhood Market Inc.’s Anthony Cavallaro, a former federal prosecutor of cyber-crimes, will share his expertise on the emotional trauma of scams.

A panel of experts will answer any questions in the Q & A to follow. Its member will include Merry; Brush; Cavallaro; Eric Olsen, of Hillsborough County Consumer Protection Services; and Bryan Oglesby, of the Better Business Bureau of West Florida.

Organizations like Seniors vs. Crime, Community Foundation Tampa Bay, Hillsborough County Consumer Affairs, the Better Business Bureau and others will be on hand as community resources. The event will include refreshments and gift basket raffles, for which every person in attendance will receive a ticket.

“Education is the biggest prevention for victimization,” Merry said. “Scammers change the way they operate every year and use internet technology as it advances.

“Even if you’ve been before, you need to return this year because we’re giving you what you need to know today.”

For more information or to report any kind of fraudulent activity or scam, call 813-242-5515.