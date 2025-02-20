Greater Southshore Chamber of Commerce annual banquet rodeo

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Banquet – CHAMBER RODEO and honored some special people.

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce, formed through the merger of the historic SouthShore and South Hillsborough chambers in November 2023, now serves a larger community, including South Riverview, Gibsonton, Apollo Beach, Ruskin, Sun City Center, Wimauma, Balm and extending to the Manatee County line.

Chamber Awards

Community Leader of the Year

Deputy Jeff Merry

Chamber “Person” of the Year

Jerry Meeks

Non Profit of the Year

Experienced Autism Alliance

New Member of the Year

David Bermudez, B5 Creative

The 2024 Rescue Rangers — chamber members who’ve gone above and beyond in storm relief efforts — were also honored.

Tom Campbell

Shannon Hill

Carrie Elwell

Terri Sherman

Amanda Burnes

2025 Honorary Mayor, Tom Campbell

For more details or to get involved, visit www.southshorechamberofcommerce.org or call 813-645-1366.