Greater Southshore Chamber of Commerce annual banquet rodeo

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Banquet – CHAMBER RODEO and honored some special people.
The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce, formed through the merger of the historic SouthShore and South Hillsborough chambers in November 2023, now serves a larger community, including South Riverview, Gibsonton, Apollo Beach, Ruskin, Sun City Center, Wimauma, Balm and extending to the Manatee County line.
Chamber Awards
Community Leader of the Year
Deputy Jeff Merry
Chamber “Person” of the Year
Jerry Meeks
Non Profit of the Year
Experienced Autism Alliance
New Member of the Year
David Bermudez, B5 Creative
The 2024 Rescue Rangers — chamber members who’ve gone above and beyond in storm relief efforts — were also honored.
Tom Campbell
Shannon Hill
Carrie Elwell
Terri Sherman
Amanda Burnes
2025 Honorary Mayor, Tom Campbell
For more details or to get involved, visit www.southshorechamberofcommerce.org or call 813-645-1366.