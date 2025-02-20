Fancy Farms u-pick set to support Hillsborough County 4-H initiatives

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Set to celebrate the 19th annual Strawberry U-Pick at Fancy Farms in Plant City is Betty Jo Tompkins, who 19 years ago helped launch the event in memory of her son, Christopher, who as a student was an active club participant.

“My son had done a lot of u-picks for charities over the years, and after we lost him, I wanted to do something that would reinforce what he believed,” said Tompkins, a past Riverview Citizen of the Year, an honor presented annually by the chamber serving Riverview and central Hillsborough County interests. Christopher Tompkins, at age 34, lost his hard-fought battle to cancer in 2005.

The 19th annual Strawberry U-Pick, launched in 2006 in support of the Hillsborough County 4-H Foundation, is set to run 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at Fancy Farms in Plant City, at 3524 Futch Loop Road.

Historically speaking, after the original u-pick farmer had to step down, Carl and Dee Dee Grooms stepped up to host the event at their Fancy Farms fields.

“They did it for that one year, and then they have absolutely done it for every year since,” Tompkins said. “Their son, Dustin, who now operates the farm, continues the tradition with the rest of the family. His sister, Kristi, runs the Fancy Farms Market and Bakery, which sells a full line of all kinds of great produce, meals and gifts.” The market is at 5204 Drane Field Road.

Over the years, the 4-H u-pick has “raised tens of thousands of dollars to benefit 4-H programs, projects and activities,” Thompson said, “and that includes scholarships for 4-H camp, university and mock legislature, as well as funding for competitors at state and national levels.”

The only year missed since the u-pick’s start in 2005 was in 2020 because of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

At Saturday’s u-pick, containers at a cost of $3 apiece will be provided, with no limit on the number of strawberry containers an attendee can fill. In addition to the do-it-for-yourself pickers, 4-H youngsters will pick strawberries for Nativity Food Bank in Brandon. In turn, Tompkins said, food bank representatives are set to distribute berries to multiple food pantries, groups and nonprofits that feed people throughout Hillsborough County.

“That’s what makes this u-pick unique, in that dozens of kids from 4-H clubs countywide spend morning and afternoon picking berries for food banks as part of their 4-H citizenship program,” said Tompkins, whose only son had been a top winner in the National 4-H Citizenship competition.

Ever the marketer, Tompkins said there are multiple reasons to pick strawberries Saturday, beyond the opportunity it affords families to participate together in an outdoor setting to collect fresh strawberries for their favorite family recipes.

“If you have a friend you might have forgotten for Valentine’s Day, what’s better than bringing them a container of fresh strawberries,” said Tompkins, a past chairman and current board member for the Hillsborough Soil and Water Conservation District, as well as the founder and president of the Florida Conservation Coalition and an executive board member for the Hillsborough County Fair Board of Directors.

“We’re pushing the Fresh From Florida program, run by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which reminds us all that the closer you are to the food you eat, the healthier you’ll be because you’re eating natural foods without processing,” Tompkins said.

As for what her son would think of the longevity of the annual 4-H u-pick, Tompkins was quick with an answer.

“Oh, my son would be thrilled because he loved to glean the fields,” Tompkins said. “It’s the process of picking the last fruits of the season but also the best. These berries are beautiful, and even when we leave with thousands of containers picked, the fields still will look like they’re full.”

Meanwhile, to celebrate the winter strawberry crops, the Florida Strawberry Festival is set to continue its historic run at the Florida Strawberry Fairgrounds in Plant City. Festival dates are February 27 through March 9. For more, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com/.

For more on Fancy Farms and Fancy Farms Market, visit www.fancyfarmsmarket.com/. For the 4-H youth development program, visit www.hillsborough4hfoundation.org/.