‘Small But Mighty Heroes’ targets kids cancer with ‘Dancing For Heroes’ fundraiser

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The Small But Mighty Heroes nonprofit works to support children battling cancer and the siblings and parents who fight by their side.

Toward that end, the Dancing For Heroes Gala is set for March 21 at The Regent in Riverview, inspired by the popular television show, Dancing With The Stars.

To prepare for gala competition, community leaders and business owners have committed to 60 days of Latin ballroom instruction with professional dancers from Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Brandon and South Tampa.

The fundraiser is to support SBMH programs, which include care packages for cancer patients and for their siblings and parents. Tina Downing, SBMH founder and executive director, said the newest program, “Dancing For Heroes,” provides Latin ballroom dancing instruction, through Fred Astaire Dance Studios, to help grieving parents cope with the loss of their children through cancer.

SMBH is a member of the Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce, which in 2022 named Small But Mighty Heroes its nonprofit of the year.

Through its Hero Boxes and Sidekick Program, the 501(c)(3)nonprofit provides care packages, respectively, to pediatric cancer patients and to their siblings, based on information provided by parents and guardians. The Hero Survival Program provides gift cards and prepaid funding to help offset the cost of gas, meals, hotel stays and more.

The Benjamin Program, named for a 10-year-old boy who donated his superhero figures for children battling cancer, “provides a superhero figure or a Barbie survivor doll to serve as a sidekick through treatment, procedures, surgeries, sick times and fun times,” Downing said. “The sidekick represents companionship, security, hope, encouragement and empowerment.”

Downing’s tax-exempt nonprofit is licensed to operate in Florida and Missouri and is connected with five children’s hospitals, including St. Joseph’s All Children’s Hospital in Tampa, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Peterburg and Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando.

Downing said as a young child it was her passion to be a doctor, and toward that end, she started her work in pediatric primary care. She shifted her interests to research and pediatric surgery, and then to work as a cardio vascular technician.

After the birth of her son, she focused on medical technology, which led to nonprofit awareness, working with a company that had a foundation to help families of children with health needs navigate the financial aspects of healthcare.

That’s how Downing met Blake, a young boy with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, who died at age 2.

“The image of his lifeless body in his parents’ arms was heart-wrenching,” Downing said. “It fueled a deep commitment to advocacy and the pursuit of less toxic treatments and cures for childhood cancer.”

Downing said her passion to build SBMH was influenced also by a boy named Ian, diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, “who beat the odds and stands as a beacon of hope and a call to understand better why outcomes can vary so significantly.”

Meanwhile, the fight marches on, with the aim of the March fundraiser to unite the community in the belief that, “It takes a village and no child fights alone.”

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), roughly 9,550 children nationwide will be diagnosed with cancer in 2025.

The good news is that today 85 percent of children with cancer survive more than five years, a marked improvement from the 58 percent survival rate in the mid-1970s. ACS officials further note that survival depends on the type of cancer and other factors.

Good news aside, the bad news, that any child stricken with cancer is one child too many, drives the work at SMBH.

“The biggest focus is that we want to remain constant, relevant and impactful because we’re dealing with children who are fighting a war that is incredibly difficult and more difficult, at times, than even a grown man can handle,” Downing said. “Every child is precious, and we have to fight to give them every chance that is possible.”

The call is for March 21 gala attendees to “dress to enchant as we dance to make a difference.” Welcome also are sponsorships for the three-hour “fantasy and fairytales” event, set to begin at 7 p.m. at The Regent, at 6437 Watson Road.

Individual tickets, before a small processing fee, cost $75 and $125, respectively, for general admission and VIP treatment.

The cost of a VIP table, for eight guests, is $800.

Dancing For Heroes Gala competition is in the hands of Fred Astaire Dance Studios, and, in particular, David and Kelle Chancellor, owners of the Brandon studio. With more than 250 franchise studios, Fred Astaire, named for the iconic American dancer and actor, commits to the belief that ballroom dance is “a perfect combination of physical activity, social interaction and mental stimulation.” Instruction is for both social and competitive dancers.

For tickets and more on Small But Mighty Heroes, visit www.SmallButMightyHeroes.org/. For ballroom dancing, visit www.fredastaire.com/brandon/.

The Regent in Riverview is online at www.experiencetheregent.com/.

For nonprofit financials, visit the Tax Exempt Organization Search Tool at www.irs.gov/.