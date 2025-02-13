Obituaries for the week of February 13, 2025

Cynthia Anne Johnson-Hoying

With heavy hearts our families are deeply saddened to share the passing of Cynthia Anne Johnson-Hoying on January 30, 2025. She was born on Christmas Day, 1956, in Lansing, MI. She brought joy and kindness into the lives of many. She was loved by all who knew her.

She is lovingly remembered by her devoted husband, Ken Hoying; her mother, Lois Volpe; daughter, Rebecca (Tyler) Jimenez; and stepson, Patrick Hoying. She leaves behind brother Bob, (Debbie) Johnson; sisters, Yvonne (Cecile) Niswonger, Mary (Tom) Seeley and Evelyn Hannasch; as well as many adoring nieces and nephews.

Cindy dedicated her life to caring for others. She was involved in hospice and home health care, providing comfort and love to everyone she encountered. She lived her life with a bountiful love of nature, a deep passion for the great outdoors and a deep affection for animals.

For the past seven years, Cindy made her home in Sun City Center, FL, where she was affectionately known as “Strawberry Cindy.” Her joyful spirit brought neighbors together, and her presence will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Cindy’s legacy of love, kindness and unwaivering generosity will forever live in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Atrium Florida Room in Sun City Center from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 15. Please come and share your memories.

Dean (Doc) Charles Palmateer, M.D.

July 12, 1933 – Feb. 4, 2025

Dean (Doc) Palmateer, 91, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on February 4, 2025.

Born in Yale, MI, Dean was raised in Port Huron, MI, until being drafted into the Army. He served in Germany before returning home to pursue his studies. After practicing as a physician in Ohio and Illinois he retired to Florida to pursue sailing.

Later Doc spent many years enjoying retirement in Sun City Center doing woodworking as a member of the Kings Point Woodchoppers along with playing guitar with the Front Porch Pickers. In the last few years Dean’s attendance in the Breakaway Respite Ministry added much enjoyment to his life.

Dean is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; children, Michele Camp (Dave), Raymond Palmateer, Dean Palmateer Jr. (Leigh), Leigh Cottrill (Troy), and Eric Palmateer (Annette); 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Charlene Popwell and niece and nephews and their families.

There will be no services.

Joe Elam

Joe Elam passed away on February 3. Joe was a longtime resident of Sun City Center and an active volunteer. Over the years he was on the CA boards, involved in the men’s club, the information center and seniors v.s. crime.

Before physical disabilities, he enjoyed golf, billiards and visiting with friends at the local pub. He was always ready to tell a good joke (or a bad one) to anyone, even complete strangers. He would often stop at someone’s table when leaving a restaurant to tell them his favorite Little Larry joke. When having a conversation with Joe, you never knew if his stories were true or false. It didn’t really matter. His goal was to entertain you.

Survivors include his wife, Rosie; children, Christie (Kevin) Trace, Marc (Mandy); and grandchildren. He also leaves his fur kids, Maddie, Piper and Mello. At his request, there are no services.

Mary Nelson

Sept. 22, 1967—Dec. 10, 2024

Her wings were ready, but my heart was not.

Mary lived on S. Pebble Beach for years. She moved to her fiancé John K.’s house a few years ago. Mary could light up any room with her smile.

Her celebration of life will be on February 16 from 1 to 5 p.m. in our home. Those who knew Mary, stop by to celebrate her life with one of the many extraordinary stories that was Mary’s life. She will be missed.

Manuel Escudero

For those who knew Manuel Escudero, or “Manny” as many of us called him, you know that there was never anybody like him nor probably ever will be. He was up for anything, open to everything, always ready to entertain people, laugh with them, dance and sing, and find a way to connect with anybody who crossed his path.

And so it is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Manuel ‘Manny Fernanado’ Escudero, age 87, in LaGrange, Kentucky, on January 16, 2025. Manny was born to Frank Escudero and Monse Riba on February 9, 1937, in Gary, Indiana. He grew up in Gary and was a loyal and dedicated employee at U.S. Steel Gary Works for 30 years. He traveled all over the world, and as a young man lived in Madrid, Spain, for several years. He retired to Sun City Center, Florida, where he joyously spent the next 37 years playing piano and partying with his friends. He joined family in Louisville, Kentucky, when his health began to fail in 2019.

His biggest passion in life was music. He composed music and wrote musicals. An avid and talented piano player, he would play tirelessly at gatherings and held concerts on cruises, in night clubs, nursing homes, churches and countless other venues. He loved putting on a good show and being the life of the party. He was always truly happy, sitting behind a piano entertaining crowds, and he was able to enjoy doing this for over 70 years.

He was a beloved uncle and cherished member of our family. He was generous and treasured his friendships and family. He will be remembered for his eclectic and stylish wardrobe and zest for entertainment on the stage, which was his life. If there is a heaven, it better have a piano because Manny sure as hell’s gonna’ sit down and play it.