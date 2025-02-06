YMCA Camp Cristina setting for chamber annual event

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

One year after they marked a significant name change, the folks leading the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce have a new plan for swearing-in board members, recognizing business award honorees and announcing the next citizen of the year honoree.

While last year’s annual meeting and awards ceremony was held in a banquet setting at The Regent in Riverview, this year’s event is set for a down-home, indoor/outdoor country vibe at one of the area’s most-beloved community settings.

The four-hour event is set to kick off Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m., at YMCA Camp Cristina, across the street from Riverview High School and at the corner of Boyette and Balm Riverview roads. Along with chamber business, the event is set to feature a rock-climbing wall and Zipline activities, as well as pony rides, bounce houses and food truck.

“We wanted something different, and we believed it would be really neat to have a family day and connect our community,” said Tammy See, of OEL Heating &Cooling, who is set to be sworn in for a third consecutive year as the chamber’s chairman of the board. “Life is so hectic and business can get that way as well, and we were fortunate to have a connection with Dave Boyle, executive director of Camp Cristina.”

At the YMCA camp in Riverview, award finalists in small, medium and large business categories, including the winner to be announced in each group, will be heralded as an example of what works in the hard work of building a large presence in the small business community.

Moreover, the annual Riverview Citizen of the Year will be announced, which last went to Eleanor Saunders, executive director of the Emergency Care Help Organization (ECHO), who received the award for 2023, announced in January 2024.

She follows Betty Jo Tompkins, then executive director of the Hillsborough Soil and Water Conservation District and now an HSWCD board supervisor, who received the award for 2022.

Chamber officials at last year’s awards dinner officially announced the group’s name change, from the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce to the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m glad we changed the name because we encompass more than Riverview,” See said. “We’re trying to reach people who are outside of Riverview to let them know you don’t have to be a resident of Riverview to be a member of the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce.”

At the Feb. 22 event, three members new to the board will join the entire board in a swearing-in ritual. The new board members include Vanity Barr-Little, who recently came off the board for the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce. Barr-Little is the owner of the Sylvan Learning Center in Apollo Beach; the CNA Training and Testing Center in Brandon; and Reliable Livescan, which specializes in fingerprinting for background screening.

Joining her on the chamber board are Dave Lechuga, of Florida Executive Realty, who last year earned the chamber’s Shining Award recognition, and David Isaacson, of Beach Geeks, which specializes in computer IT consulting.

Business award finalists were announced at the chamber’s luncheon meeting in January. In the small business category are Accent American, Lisa Jordan; Vosler Young Artists’ Studio, Kerry Vosler; and OEL Heating & Cooling, Chad and Tommy See. Medium-sized businesses include Preservation 1st Financial Group, Michael and Christian Beiter; RIY IT Solutions, Jennifer Montgomery; and Bikes for Christ, Michael and Pam Friedler. Finalists for large business are Parwani Law, RinkyParwani; Brandon Crossroads Bowl; and High 5.

Camp Cristina is at 9840 Balm Riverview Road in Riverview. For more on the chamber, visit www.centralhillsboroughchamber.com/. The chamber is at 6152 Delaney Station St., Suite 205, in the Winthrop community in Riverview. Call 813-234-5944.