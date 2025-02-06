Obituaries for the week of February 6, 2025

Neal Morris Nightingale

Neal Morris Nightingale, born April 19, 1929, passed quietly, January 27, 2025. Neal was the sixth of eight children born to Samuel and Ella Nightingale of Oregon, Ohio, a suburb of Toledo, where they owned a flower farm, in addition to Samuel’s working a rigorous, full-time job at a foundry.

From a very young age, Neal embraced the value of being of service to others and of stepping up and helping when a need is at hand. He learned this working on his family’s farm, and that ethic followed him throughout his life. Indeed, he was a man you could count on!

Parents Sam and Ella were so proud that all eight Nightingale children earned college degrees, and seven of eight were educators or administrators of education. After teaching for a couple of years, Neal served our nation in the U.S. Army at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Neal’s career passion was physical education. He spent decades teaching, coaching and writing physical education curriculum. He was also an incredibly versatile, all-around athlete himself, demonstrating prowess in every sport he ever involved himself in – from high school football, basketball and baseball, winning all-conference awards in each, to lawn bowling, tennis and pickleball in his later years, winning club, state or national championships in each. In Sun City Center, he is best known for his remarkable expertise in pickleball, having achieved Senior World Game champion, earning several medals and having served as regional director of the U.S. Pickleball Association for the states of Florida, Georgia, Alabama and North and South Carolina. Neal mentored and introduced pickleball to many Sun City Center residents!

In athletics, time eventually wins out, and as Neal got older, he channeled his energy into the Tillers & Toilers Garden Club, where he grew beautiful gladioluses, zinnias, irises and marigolds, which he donated to the Good Samaritans of Sun City Center to share with shut-ins throughout the community.

Neal married the love of his life, Mary Mount Nightingale, in 1960, and they spent a beautiful and rich life together in Michigan City and West Lafayette, Indiana, and then for over 30 years in Sun City Center, until Mary’s passing in May of 2023. Their Christian faith was the pinnacle of their incredibly happy and long marriage. In their retirement years, they also enjoyed ballroom dancing and playing bridge.

Although he had no children, Neal built notably meaningful, lifelong relationships with numerous nieces, nephews, students and younger friends who considered him much like a father figure. He was a man who filled the hearts of those who knew him with inspiration, confidence and encouragement.

Nearly 96 at his passing, Neal is preceded in death by his parents, wife and all seven siblings but is survived by most of his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and numerous beloved friends who will keep his spirit alive and close to their hearts.

“The real lasting bonds between people are the strongest when they work for a common cause and get pleasure from it ‑ no matter how difficult.” – Neal Nightingale, 2013.

You can pay tribute to Neal by donating in his name to any of the following: SCC Pickleball Club, SCC Tillers & Toilers Garden Club, SCC Tennis Club or SCC Lawn Bowling Club.

Ronda Marie Corr (Richards)

January 30, 1954 – January 28, 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Ronda Marie Corr, who left this world on January 28, 2025, just two days shy of her 71st birthday. Born on January 30, 1954, in Huntington, West Virginia, Ronda built a life filled with love, kindness and an unwavering devotion to her family.

A dedicated and compassionate registered nurse, Ronda spent her life caring for others, both professionally and personally. She had a passion for the water, finding joy in fishing and diving, and she was happiest when surrounded by family, good food, orchids and music. Her warmth, laughter and strength will forever be cherished by those who knew and loved her.

Ronda is survived by her loving mother, Phyllis Elsberry; her sister, Debi Harris (David Harris); and her brother, Greg Richards (Sherry Richards). She was a devoted mother to her four children, Tiffani Sheehan (Colleen Sheehan), Jamie Corr (Dana Corr), Dillon Corr (Natalie Corr) and Joshua Corr (Jody Mohle Corr), and a proud grandmother to her ten grandchildren, Donovan Sheehan, Jaxson Corr, Isabella Corr, Jayden Corr, Madison Corr, Dax Corr, JT Corr, Jacob Corr, Kasey Corr and Kyley Corr. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all whose lives she touched.

A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on February 8, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Symphony Isles Clubhouse, Apollo Beach, FL. The family welcomes all who knew and loved Ronda to join in remembering her beautiful life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Ronda Richards Corr Memorial Fund at the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay. Gifts can be made online at cftampabay.org/give_now/rondacorr/.

Michael Thomas Sheehy

Michael Thomas Sheehy, born September 28, 1957, at Castle AFB in Merced, CA, passed away December 12, 2024, on the job in SCC from a heart attack.

He was a master craftsman, learning his trade building houses in Sun City Center in the early ’80s. Mike lived in SCC for the past 10 years, where he will be remembered for his dedication to quality work and his sense of humor. Mike is survived by his mother, three sisters and two sons.

Harold “Dean” Broome

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Harold “Dean” Broome, 90, of Ruskin, FL, who peacefully passed away on January 30, 2025, surrounded by loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Sun City Center Funeral Home on February 7. Visitation begins at 10:30 a.m., service at 11 a.m. Graveside service to follow at Ruskin Memorial Park.

Sue Anglin Christopher

In loving memory of Sue Anglin Christopher who peacefully passed away on January 14, 2025. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Harold Christopher. She was born in Donaldsonville, GA, on September 15,1938, and grew up here in Ruskin, FL.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Ridley Apartment Complex in Waterset Convention Hall on February 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The address is 6359 Union Station Ct., Apollo Beach, FL 33572.