East Bay Theatre to present The Play That Goes Wrong

By LOIS KINDLE

The East Bay Theatre Department’s upcoming production of The Play That Goes Wrong may have an odd name, but this show is one you don’t want to miss.

“It’s a hysterically funny farce centered around a drama group that doesn’t have the best luck with their shows,” said Krista Blanchette, the play’s director. “It starts with the group’s opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where we see the tech crew frantically trying to finish the set before the show starts. As this play within the play progresses, we see its story unravel with prop mishaps, set pieces falling apart, actors getting knocked out and chaos that ensues until the bitter end.”

Written by Henry Lewis, Henry Shield and Jonathan Sayer, The Play that Goes Wrong will be presented three successive evenings on Feb. 19 to 21 at the high school’s Kathryn Hill Auditorium, 7710 Big Bend Road, Gibsonton. All performances start at 7 p.m., with the doors opening at 6:30.

The play includes an intermission where concessions will be sold.

Tickets are $8 per person, payable in cash or via Cash App or Venmo at the door. They’re also available online at https://allevents.in/gibsonton/the-play-that-goes-wrong/.

Come join the fun as East Bay Theatre continues its 51st year with this international hit, first presented in 2012 and the winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design and 2017 Drama League Award for Best Play.

“This fast-paced farce will keep you laughing from start to finish,” Blanchette said, noting she chose the play to give her students the opportunity to work on a different genre.

“We include musical theatre in so much of our season of work,” she said. “This production was greatly loved by my executive board of students for its fast-paced and comedic nature. I knew when I included this show in our 2024-2025 season, the students would learn a lot and enjoy the process, and it’s one audience members would enjoy and appreciate.”

Students give the play a thumbs-up.

“Being able to play a role in a farce is very different from the other musical theatre roles I’ve played,” said junior Jade Kratochvil, who’s playing the character of Annie. “Participating in the fast-paced style of farce has been challenging but very exciting.”

Castmate Miley Davis agrees.

“Getting a chance to play an intricate character in a play like this one was such a rewarding process,” said Miley Davis, a junior playing the role of Chris. “It’s certainly been one of my favorites.”

The technical elements of The Play That Goes Wrong are unexpected. This includes the set built by Daniel Blanchette and students Angie Ramos and Ryan Smith.

For more information, contact Blanchette by emailing krista.blanchette@hcps.net or by calling 813-671-5134.