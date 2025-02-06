CFTB walks its talk in supporting South Shore nonprofits

By LOIS KINDLE

At the Community Foundation Tampa Bay, actions speak much louder than words. In 2024, through its Critical Needs List and the Tampa Bay Rapid Response Fund, it facilitated the awarding of $882,673 in hurricane recovery grants from various funding sources to nonprofit organizations serving South Shore communities.

That’s a considerable chunk [more than 18%] of the $4.8 million the foundation awarded in its five-county service area last year to meet the hurricane relief and recovery needs of Tampa Bay.

The GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club, for example, received $20,000 to fund replacement of three AC units, ductwork and two air handlers, ruined by flooding from Hurricane Helene.

Inspira Tampa Bay got $25,000 to support the urgent needs of children with special needs and vulnerable families affected by hurricanes Helene and Milton in the Wimauma area.

And My Warriors Place used the $25,000 it received to rebuild cottages destroyed by winds and flooding from both storms at the Ruskin retreat/respite center for Veterans, law enforcement officers and firefighters.

“The grant was a huge help in obtaining building materials and covering labor costs for two of the six cottages we lost,” said Kelly Kowall, founder and president. “It definitely kick-started our recovery efforts. We’re so grateful for the support.”

Additionally, through its Annual Competitive Grants process, the foundation supported the work of local nonprofits whose programs fell within its five focus areas: Economic Opportunity, Environmental Resiliency and Sustainability, Physical Health and Mental Wellbeing, Quality Child and Youth Education, and Vibrant and Engaged Communities.

“In 2024 we invested well over $1 million in South Shore nonprofit organizations,” said Katie Shultz, Ed. D., vice president/communications. “That does not include the more than $882,000 in grants awarded through our Critical Needs list.”

The following is a partial list of South Shore nonprofit recipients of direct, non-hurricane related grants awarded through the community foundation’s competitive grants process for a wide array of community outreach efforts.

Beth-El Farmworker Ministry – $3,500

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Mission – $4,689

Eisenhower Middle School – $5,000

HCSO Fraud Prevention seminar/Sun City Center –

$5,000

Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort – $7,795

God’s Dogs – $10,667

Sun City Center Security Patrol – $17,765

Sun City Center Community Association – $20,000

Trinity Baptist Church – $23,527

Men’s Club of Sun City Center – $25,000

Good Samaritan Services – $26,138

Freedom Plaza Scholarship Fund – $28,920

Hope Fund for Children Southshore – $30,933

Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church – $44,616

Enterprising Latinas, Inc. – $52,500

Firehouse Cultural Center – $58,344

Military Family Support Trust – $65,187

Sun City Center Emergency Squad – $121,934

United Methodist Church of Sun City Center – $125,180

“The Community Foundation of Tampa Bay is very generous in its support of our work in the community on behalf of folks in need,” said Victoria Sorensen, director of ministry for the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center. “Last year’s grants provided an important source of funding for the Mary Petro Fund, our food pantry, Breakaway Respite and Center for Life

Learning. These funds enabled us to do more and reach more people.”

Firehouse Cultural Center CEO Chris Bredbenner had similar comments.

“The community foundation’s funding of $58,333 for our Growing Forward: Firehouse Cultural Center initiative helped us maintain and expand our no-fee offerings for programs and workshops, including Children & Teen Art Studios, Lecture Series, children’s field trips and more,” he said. “We were able to continue providing scholarships to fee-based programs and summer camps for both youth and low-income adults.

“The funding also targeted an increasing interest in robotics, 3D printers and incorporating technology for creating art and education.”

Bredbenner said the foundation and its funders also provided more than $36,000 via a Critical Needs Grant and matching funds to help cover the renovation costs of interior damage caused by three feet of flooding during Hurricane Helene.

“Community Foundation Tampa Bay is an awesome source of support for the Firehouse Cultural Center and the people of this community,” he said.

For more information, visit www.cftampabay.org/.