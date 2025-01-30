South Shore hoopsters close season in county tourney this week

By STEVE JACKSON

The South Shore Five won 10 and lost five in hardwood action last week. This week all five teams participate in the newly rejuvenated Western Conference Tournament in the Federal Division. The Western Conference Tournament was defunct for about 15 years until its rejuvenation two years ago by the Hillsborough County School District at the basketball coaches request. The WCT provides all teams at least two more games in the season. Next week the FHSAA(Florida High School Athletic Association) starts its heralded state playoffs for only top teams in a multitude of classifications. But for now it’s one or two or three more chances for the South Shore hoop teams and all other high schools in the Hillsborough County School District, regardless of record.

The FHSSA has yet to announce its bracket for playoff action, but only Sumner, in 7A-District 11, and Spoto and East Bay, both in 5A-District 9, are considered for possible playoff berths, which start next week and culminate in a state championship several weeks later.

Spoto High pasted three also-rans last week to run its season record to 12-7. The Spartans sport a three-game winning skein heading into round one of the Western Conference Tournament, which featured #1 seed Blake High vs. #4 seed Plant High and #2 seed Newsome High vs. #4 seed Wharton High Tuesday evening at Blake High. Under Head Coach Waymond Reed, Spoto played its opening WC Tourney match in Alonso against the 8-15 Alonso Ravens. The Spartans have another sub .500 team the next night, scheduled to square off with 6-15 Leto High at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Steinbrenner High gym.

Spoto bases its attack around junior scorer and rebounder Jesse Harden, along with point maker junior Jerren Rodriquez, all-around senior Donovan McSwain and senior Jalen Antonio. Last week’s victims of the Spartans included hapless 1-17 Middleton High 68-36, then an 8-14 Freedom High team, which fell to the Spartans 56-47. To cap off the perfect week, Spoto then tromped 6-17 Steinbrenner high 63-37.

East Bay is another South Shore Five squad that boasts a 13-10 overall record after going 2-1 last week. The Indians, of Head Coach Mustafa Hemmings, opened the week mauling Freedom High 62-36, behind team-leading scorer senior Kyree Williams with 15 points and five rebounds. Junior Moshin Hemmings continued his late season surge, scoring 11 and grabbing four rebounds, and senior Nichols Ghent put in 11 points and gathered five rebounds. The next night East Bay fell to 2A powerhouse Tampa Prep, which ran its record to 20-1. Tampa Prep disposed of the Indians easily, 63-43. Only Moshin Hemmings reached double figures for EB by throwing in 10 points. EB’s big man, 6-4 senior Lamardea Anderson, had a career-scoring night last Friday as the Indians prevailed 67-59 over Strawberry Crest. Anderson totaled 17 points and eight rebounds, backed up by Ghent with 11 points and five rebounds. Senior Aaron Quarterman contributed 10 points and three rebounds. The Indians are averaging 56.1 points a game while holding opponents to 50.1 points per game.

East Bay opened the WC Tourney earlier this week at Lennard, playing 6-15 Leto High. The competition gets a little more difficult for the Indians with its second WC Tourney matchup versus the home-standing 13-10 Gaither High Gryphons at 8 p.m. on Jan. 30, following the game between Lennard and Steinbrenner.

Lennard High, of Head Coach Christopher Putnam, went 2-1 last week to move its overall mark to 9-11 overall but only 1-2 in district. The Longhorns’ district record will probably keep them out of the state playoffs. But Lennard went 2-1 last week and has the opportunity to improve that mark this week. Earlier this week the Horns battled 4-16 Robinson. Then on Jan. 30 the Horns travel to Gaither High to duel with 6-17 Steinbrenner. Last week, Lennard rolled over the King Lions behind senior Nate Montalvo’s 29 points and six rebounds and senior Makai Hills’ 18 points and eight rebounds. The next night Lennard lost its fifth straight road game, 53-46, to Tampa Bay Tech. The Horns bounced back in great fashion Jan.24 with a resounding 80-53 thrashing of Freedom High. Lennard hosts an opening round in the WCT against 4-16 Robinson on Jan. 28. The Horns then face 6-17 Steinbrenner in a Jan. 30 game at 6:30 p.m. at Gaither High. Lennard continues to get good scoring and rebounding from senior Richard Sykes. Also coming on strong late in the season are Montalvo and junior Edgar Devalle, who scored 13 in the rout of Freedom.

The South Shore hoop squad of Head Coach Anthonie Corpening picked up its fourth victory of the campaign against 13 losses last week by nipping 4-17 Robinson High. But the Sharks were also whipped by a pair of 17-5 Tampa teams, Chamberlain and Plant. Riverview started the WCT against 7-14 Tampa Bay Tech, Tuesday evening. The Sharks probably are in action for the final time this basketball season with their second game in the tourney, facing 8-14 Freedom High at 6:30 p.m. at Tampa Bay Tech High, Jan. 30.

Sumner High, of Head Coach Augustine Gaddis, won two games last week after dropping a close match to Venice High last Monday. The Stingrays play on the road for both of their first two games in the WCT. Sumner opens Jan. 29 at Middleton High in Tampa against 8-15 Alonso at 6:30 p.m. The Stingrays then play the 15-8 Sickles Gryphons at 8 p.m. at Sickles on Jan. 30.

Depending on a team’s record in the WC Tourney, a championship game is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31. A WCT consolation game precedes the championship clash at 6:30 p.m.