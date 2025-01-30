Gasparilla 2025

By FRANCIS FEDOR

It’s that time of year. The chill is still in the air, but the annual Gasparilla celebrations, Mardi Gras on the Hillsborough River, are one of Tampa’s first signs of spring is. This past weekend crowds, dressed up in Pirate regalia, joined the reverie of Gasparilla on the parade route. The attendees were greeted by sunshine, albeit still chilly temps, to watch the floats passing down the street and scream for beads tossed into the crowd by the passing units. It is a festival that creates a sense of community, and local entities help sponsor and generate the energy around the event through their own marketing. As an example, the Tampa Bay Lightning have produced a special jersey to commemorate Gasparilla and associated swag that the fans can purchase and proudly wear as a part of the festivities. The downtown area is outfitted with bleachers for those attending who wish to purchase seats, or there is plenty of standing room around the parade route.

The history of Gasparilla, in some circles considered the third largest parade in the US, is highlighted on the official website (https://gasparillapiratefest.com/gasparilla-history/) for the spectacle and reads as follows:

“Just after the turn of the 20th century, Tampa’s flourishing economy and evolving skyline signaled a burgeoning city on the rise. Local leaders wanted to promote the city’s annual May Day celebration, growing it to a multi-day festival. In the Spring of 1904, Tampa Tribune Society Editor Mary Louise Dodge was helping to plan the event theme when George Hardee suggested the legend of Gasparilla. Soon after, Hardee formed a krewe of 50 men, and the Tampa Tribune began publishing a series of letters from Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla. Each letter detailed a pirate invasion by King Gasparilla and his court.

When the May Day Festivities arrived, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla pirates appeared on horseback throughout the city, to the delight of locals. Officials soon decided that Gasparilla would be an annual part of the festivities.”

The crowds have grown and the event includes three days of celebration. Gasparilla kicks off with a Children’s Parade, which this year was held on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 12:00 noon – 7:30 p.m. The day started with a course on bicycle safety; an “Air Invasion,” consisting of paratroopers and other aerial elements; a preschooler’s stroll; the Children’s Parade; a nighttime “Air Invasion”; and comes to an end with fireworks, described as a recreation of the imaginary battle between pirates of YMKG and the City of Tampa.

The second celebration, the main event, was held on Sat. Jan. 25, in Downtown Tampa. The day consisted of the Gasparilla Invasion, which is a flotilla of sailing vessels, including the Jose Gasparilla II pirate vessel, held on the Hillsborough river as a search for the key to the city. The Jose Gasparilla II is described as the “world’s only fully-rigged pirate ship.” The flotilla participants came ashore at the Tampa Convention Center to kick off the Parade of Pirates. The land-side parade featured nearly 140 units of krewes, floats, bands and social organizations. As with Mardi Gras, the crowd engaged with the marchers in the hopes of snagging swag, primarily beads, tossed into the crowd. This year’s popular beads appeared to be beads intertwined with rubber ducks. The Tampa Bay sports franchises, the Lightning, the Rays and the Buccaneers, again participated in the parade. The day wrapped with a Pirate Fest, a musical celebration held on stages along the Tampa Riverwalk.

This year’s parade included Spoto, a local South Shore high school, showcasing its band, cheer and flag court early in the parade. Numerous Tampa area high schools participated, bringing a marching band feel to the event. The University of South Florida also participated in the event.

The final event is the departure of the Jose Gasparilla II as the Ye Mystic Krewe boards the vessel to sail around Davis and Harbor Islands before departing out to sea for a year of … before returning to Tampa in 2026 to celebrate another year of Gasparilla.

For more about Gasparilla and planning for 2026, visit the website listed earlier in this article for additional information. And if you’re planning on attending, it is advisable to bring water, sunscreen, hand sanitizer, a bag for swag and some snacks, as it can be a bit of a long day as the crowds form early.

