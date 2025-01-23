Veterans, spouses invited to tour Patriot Plaza, Sarasota National Cemetery

By LOIS KINDLE

South Shore Veterans and their spouses are invited to sign up now for Community Foundation Tampa Bay’s annual Honor Tour of Patriot Plaza and Sarasota National Cemetery. The free event will take place on President’s Day, Feb. 17, and include round-trip, chartered bus transportation, a guided tour and lunch at the DerDutchman Amish Restaurant in Sarasota.

This incredibly touching experience is one not to miss.

“Community Foundation Tampa Bay continues to do this as a public service and way to give back to the community,” said Ret. Navy Commander Micheal Ball, who co-organizes the Honor Tour with Apollo Beach attorney Damon Glisson. Both are members of the foundation’s South Shore Council. “It’s a powerful reminder of those who came before us and that freedom isn’t free. Lots of tears are shed.”

Glisson began organizing the tour in 2016 at the request of CFTB President and CEO Marlene Spalten, who envisioned it.

“This is the ninth time in 10 years that we’ve sponsored the Honor Tour,” Glisson said. “We skipped one in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.”

He noted the tour evokes many emotions.

During the bus ride to the Sarasota National Cemetery, he explained that riders are generally very talkative and animated, but when they re-enter the bus after the tour of Patriot Plaza, they’re quiet and reflective, recovering at lunch and the ride home to share stories of their loved ones.

The Honor Tour bus departs from the Sun City Center Community Association, 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S, at 9 a.m., Feb. 17 and returns at 3 p.m. Reservations are required, and spaces fill up fast. All are welcome, but preference is given to first-time attendees. To RSVP, visit https://HonorTour2025.eventbrite.com or call 813-282-1975 for assistance.

About the cemetery

Sarasota National Cemetery is one of 155 national cemeteries in 42 states and Puerto Rico that are maintained by the VA National Cemetery Administration. It’s one of nine in Florida. The others include Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola; Bay Pines National Cemetery, St. Petersburg; Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims; Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell; Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville; South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth; St. Augustine National Cemetery, St. Augustine; and Tallahassee National Cemetery, Leon County.

The Sarasota National Cemetery is at 9810 State Road 72, four miles east of Interstate 75. Its 295 acres were purchased by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from private owners in 2007. The cemetery was formally dedicated the following year and opened for burials in 2009.

Patriot Plaza, a 2,800-seat, ceremonial amphitheater, was completed five years later, thanks to funding from The Patterson Foundation of Sarasota.

For information on the cemetery or The Patterson Foundation, call 941-922-7200 or 941-952-1413, respectively.

For information on the Community Foundation Tampa Bay, call 813-282-1975 or visit https://cftampabay.org/.