Ruskin Woman’s Club Sweetheart Tea set for Feb. 8

By LOIS KINDLE

The GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club historic clubhouse will be awash in red and pink Feb. 8 for its 5th Annual Sweetheart Tea fundraiser.

“The theme this year is Heart & Roses,” said Kat Sherwood, tea co-chair with fellow club member Kathleen Atkins, noting it’s her favorite event of the year. “We get to see ladies put on their Sunday best and thoroughly enjoy themselves. It’s a great opportunity for them to socialize and spend quality time with their friends or family members.

“We love the tradition of the tea and going all out by using our fine china and decorating the clubhouse in Valentine’s Day colors.”

The cost per person for the high tea is $45. Only 70 tickets are available, and they usually sell fast, so be sure to RSVP quickly if you plan to go.

RSVPs are required for seating. Tables for up to eight are available for family and friends who wish to sit together, but that must be arranged when reservations are made. Seats are assigned for all guests.

The tea includes a meal of English Orange Scones and clotted cream, finger sandwiches, tiered desserts, truffles and Regalitea tea; a party favor in an organza bag for each guest; lovely background music; eight to 10 raffle baskets, 50/50 drawing and a silent auction.

Raffle tickets are $5 for 10 and $15 for 25.

Table sponsorships, which include table tents and program credits, are $50.

“I enjoy being involved in the Sweetheart Tea each year because it represents what the club is all about,” said Atkins, who has worked in the kitchen preparing plates and desserts for every high tea since the event began. “It’s my favorite, too.

“Every one of them is special,” she continued. “We have ladies who’ve come here year after year with their daughters and granddaughters. They get all dressed up in their tea party hats and dresses. It’s an amazing tradition.”

All proceeds benefit the Ruskin Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund, which provides first-year scholarships for graduating high school seniors attending college or technical school, and funds to help cover maintenance of the club’s 110-year-old, historic clubhouse.

The Sweetheart Tea was once known as the Ruskin Woman’s Club’s annual Christmas Tea. In 2020, the December event was canceled due to the pandemic and then re-scheduled the following February as the inaugural Sweetheart Tea.

Tickets for the tea or table sponsorships are available by visiting www.gfwcruskinwomansclub.org or calling 813-296-3900.

The GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club, 503 U.S. 41 S, is a 501(c) 3 Florida nonprofit organization. It’s part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and the Florida Federation of Women’s Clubs.

IF YOU GO

WHO: The GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club

WHAT: 5th Annual Sweetheart Tea

WHERE: Historic clubhouse, 503 U.S. 41 S, Ruskin

WHEN: Feb. 8, noon, seating begins 11:30 a.m.

COST: $45 per person

Call 813-296-3900 or contact www.gfwcruskinwomansclub.org/ to RSVP.