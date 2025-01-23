Hikers, riders, paddlers invited to RSVP for poker challenge

By LOIS KINDLE

The annual Hike, Ride or Paddle Poker Challenge returns Saturday, Feb. 1, to the Little Manatee River State Park event field. Sponsored by the state park’s Friends group, the poker-themed competition is for hikers, paddlers and horseback riders of all ages.

The fun begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. at 215 Lightfoot Road, Wimauma. The gates open at 8 a.m.

The winner of the event – the person who collects the best poker hand while exploring the park during the challenge – wins $100, courtesy of the Riverview Ace Hardware on Big Bend Road.

The entry fee for the Friends of the Little Manatee River State Park fundraiser is $25 for folks who pre-register ahead of the challenge and $30 on Feb. 1. The event includes the poker challenge, cheeseburger lunch with two sides and a beverage, raffles, silent auction and a 50/50 cash drawing.

“The Poker Challenge is lots of fun for everyone who participates and a chance to explore the park’s beautiful, old-Florida habitats.” said Cathy Moore, events chairwoman and Friends board member since its inception in the early 1980s. “We’re a small, active group of folks who work hard to support the park and keep it enjoyable for the public. The proceeds from this and other events help the rangers pay for work projects not covered by the state budget.

Friends and family not participating in the challenge can enter the field at no charge, enjoy lunch for $8 apiece or bring a picnic lunch with them and join any of the non-challenge parts of the event.

Hikers, riders and paddlers gets maps revealing five locations along the trails or river where buckets of sealed envelopes containing playing cards have been placed. After taking one envelope from each bucket, they’ll finish the route and return to the event field no later than 1:30 p.m. with their five unopened envelopes.

Once back, they’ll open the envelopes in front of one of two judges to reveal their playing cards and make the best poker hand possible.

Anyone missing a card can draw one at the judges’ table. To improve a hand, extra cards are available for $1 each. Jokers entitle participants to draw another card and spin the Wheel of Luck for the chance to win a free canoe trip from Canoe Outpost, horseback riding package from Wolfe’s Born to Ride, park day passes, T-shirts, $25 gift cards and Koozies.

Raffle prizes include a trail ride, $100 gift card from Parrish Feed, $50 Ace Hardware gift card and more.

New Poker Ride and Little Manatee River State Park T-shirts are available for $20 each.

Canoe and kayak rental is available at a discount from Canoe Outpost, and free shuttle information is available by calling the Canoe Outpost at 813-634-2228. Horse rentals are also discounted for the event and can be arranged by calling Wolfe’s Born to Ride at 941-812-1980. [Horses are delivered to the park.]

The Friends of Little Manatee River State Park is a 501(c) 3 charitable organization that promotes the park and its services to the public. Last year, the group’s funding helped pay for recovery work related to damages caused by hurricanes Helene and Milton.

In addition to the Poker Challenge, the group hosts other events at the park, including the Fall Treasure Hunt, All About Horses and monthly moonlight rides through May. And Canoe Outpost offers moonlight paddle rides from October through June.

For more information or to register in advance for the Little Manatee River State Park Poker Challenge, visit www.friendsofthelittlemanatee.org or call Brian Ruddeforth at 813-634-2228 or Moore at 813-677-9291.