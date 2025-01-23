By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Public engagement has been ongoing concerning the shift from private septic tanks to public sewer lines in Gibsonton, where $61 million has been earmarked for phase one of a four-phase project.

Each of the four phases targets a different area of Gibsonton, with the overall service area and project boundaries running from the Alafia River to the north, Bullfrog Creek to the south, I-75 to the east and Tampa Bay to the west.

Phase one is set to begin early this year for an undertaking that is sure to boost development in the ever-burgeoning south Hillsborough County community. As educator Catherine Gilmore, from Gibsonton Elementary School put it, “You can’t bring local businesses to our Gibsonton area without there being sewer systems because you can’t have public bathrooms on septic tanks.”

The Gibsonton Septic-to-Sewer Conversion project is part of a major push to improve water flow and quality and to protect groundwater region wide. The aim is to replace septic systems and to protect water quality in Tampa Bay’s natural water systems. Roadways damaged by construction will be restored and concrete mains that contain asbestos will be replaced with those that do not.

Public comments concerning the project include concerns about the cost of conversion, whether the conversion is mandatory and whether the same services will be available elsewhere in south Hillsborough County.

In her online answers on behalf of the county, at the Hillsborough County Engagement and Education Hub, Gita Iranipour noted that “the county will pay for the capital costs of the new sewer system” and that “normally the service connection costs are the responsibility of the property owners.” She added that the county’s Water Resources Department is pursuing special funding to assist property owners with conversion costs.”

Iranipour answered as well that “conversion is not mandatory, but highly recommended” and that, as it relates to interests beyond Gibsonton, the “septic-to-sewer is a long-term plan that aims to replace all septic and low-pressure sewer systems within the county’s Urban Service Area[s].”

The first phase in Gibsonton kicks off early this year and includes replacement of the existing water mains and construction of the new vacuum sewer mains in an area bordered by Vern Street to the west, I-75 to the east, Gibsonton Drive to the north and Bullfrog Creek to the south.

Next in phase one is construction of the force main, from the south of Bullfrog Creek on East Bay Drive to Symmes Road and then east to Poinsettia Street, where construction of the Poinsettia in-line booster pump station aims to alleviate high pressures within the existing force main system.

Rounding out phase-one activities is construction of the vacuum pump station at Gibsonton Elementary School, followed by road restorations. Phase one work is expected to be completed in early 2027.

Anticipated construction for phases two, three and four is yet to be determined and depends on the availability of funding. Phase one construction, estimated to cost $61 million, comes through the Hillsborough County Capital Improvement Program, American Rescue Plan Act, Florida Department of Environmental Protection Wastewater Grant and British Petroleum Economic Settlement funds.

Phase One construction is set for weekdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with normal construction noise expected as it relates to heavy equipment and excavation activities. County officials say standard dust-control measures will be employed and, if necessary, should a water line break, a precautionary water boil notice will be issued.

Work primarily will occur on county rights of way, with property owner approval required for any work on private property. Expect no interruptions to solid waste collection or deliveries, including mail. Should mailboxes need to be removed, they will be replaced.

Expect road closures with detours on Nundy Avenue, which for local traffic will remain open for residents and businesses. Expect eastbound lane shifts and intermittent lane closures, with flaggers directing traffic, as needed, during construction. Likewise, Symmes and East Bay roads will have lane closures and flaggers to direct traffic. Drop-off and pickup will continue as always at Gibsonton Elementary School.

County officials say removal of asbestos concrete pipe will comply with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) hazardous material regulations, including that asbestos should not be released into the air. According to county officials, “workers removing the asbestos pipes have undergone extensive training on removal procedures and wear protective equipment.”

The informational overview for the Gibsonton Septic-to-Sewer Conversion project is available on line, at the Hillsborough County Engagement and Education Hub. There, through June 23, community input is sought as well. Visit https://publicinput.com/hub/1175/.

Posted as well, at www.GibsontonS2S.com/, is an interactive map to follow project progress by pipeline type, location and phase. Design and construction updates will be posted as well. Interested parties can search by address to confirm the availability of future sewer connections.

For more information, call 813-322-1534, or email projectinfo@gibsontons2s.com/.