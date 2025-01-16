Tampa Electric seeks recovery of 2024 hurricane power-restoration costs

By LOIS KINDLE

Tampa Electric is seeking a yearlong, temporary storm surcharge to recover the $464 million it paid upfront to restore power after back-to-back hurricanes Helene and Milton and Tropical Storm Debby. It filed a request with the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) Dec. 27.

The request also includes costs related to restoring power after Tropical Storm Idalia in 2023 and for replenishing the company’s storm reserve, which was fully depleted after Idalia, Debby and Helene. The reserve fund was established to pay for damage from named storms.

“The 2024 hurricane season was one of the deadliest and most destructive in more than a century,” said Tampa Electric spokeswoman Cherie Jacobs, noting the unprecedented flooding of Hurricane Helene and widespread outages and devastation Hurricane Milton caused only days later, due to fierce winds, windblown debris, flooding, downed trees and heavy rain. “We brought in 9,500 line workers from out-of-state utilities, which allowed speedy restoration. With the help of those crews, Tampa Electric restored essentially all power after Hurricanes Helene and Milton in one and seven days, respectively.”

After Milton, 6,000 of those line workers came from as far away as Texas, Minnesota and Canada to form the largest restoration crew in the company’s history.

If approved as filed, average residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) a month will see a temporary storm surcharge of $30.81 added to their monthly bills. Listed separately, the surcharge would begin in March and continue for 12 months.

Jacobs said utility rates in Florida do not include the cost of restoring power after hurricanes and tropical storms. Customers pay for the creation and distribution of electricity through their base rates, which do not include the cost of storm restoration.

That has to be approved separately by the PSC.

“Insurance is neither cost-effective nor widely available,” Jacobs said. “Instead, utilities can ask for a temporary charge after the storms to reflect the actual cost of restoration. Limiting this temporary surcharge to bills for 12 months, rather than spreading it out over a longer period, reduces the chance of overlapping fees if additional storms hit Florida in 2025.”

This is not the first time a temporary storm restoration surcharge has been requested.

In 2017, after Hurricane Irma, Tampa Electric received approval to recover $88 million to replenish its reserve fund, and customers paid a $4 increase for 12 months.

Another was requested and approved in 2023 to recover uncollected fuel costs from 2022 and expenses paid up front for prompt restoration efforts after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The average residential customer paid a temporary storm surcharge of $14.41.

“We know these storm costs create hardships for some folks, and we are committed to helping those with financial challenges,” Jacobs said.

Toward the goal of assisting those most in need, Tampa Electric is contributing $1 million to the Share program to assist customers still struggling from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. This will provide direct relief to help people pay their utility bills. It comes from shareholder funds and will not affect customer bills.

Share is funded by the generosity of TECO employees, customers and community partners, and the company matches donations to the program dollar for dollar.

If you or someone you know needs financial help, visit http://TampaElectric.com/PayAssist.

Recognition for job well done

On Jan. 4, Tampa Electric received the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Emergency Response Award for 2024, in recognition for the company’s outstanding work to quickly restore power after Hurricane Milton.

“EEI commends Tampa Electric for its efforts to respond safely and efficiently to the aftermath of Hurricane Milton,” said EEI interim President and CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn. “TECO and its storm response team are extremely deserving of this well-earned honor.”

Tampa Electric previously won EEI’s Emergency Response Award in 2004 for responding to hurricanes Charley, Frances and Jeanne. The company also won EEI’s Emergency Assistance Award in 2013 for its support of other utilities after Hurricane Sandy.