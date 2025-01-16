Sumner breaks losing skid at Bloomingdale

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Stingrays returned to regular season action after playing in a holiday tournament during the break. Sumner played at home for the first time since Dec. 11 with a 70-58 loss to Newsome. The next night, the ’Rays stayed at home to face division rival, and #8 in the county, Plant, continuing a tough stretch of opponents and lost a tight 52-45 decision. The Stingrays closed out the week with a big 71-52 win on the road at 12-4 Bloomingdale to end a four-game losing streak.

The ’Rays, ranked #13 in the Tampa region to close out 2024, returned to the hardwood at home to face the #4 ranked Newsome Wolves. The Wolves got out to a quick start, scoring the first seven points. Sumner rallied and held a 29-25 lead with three minutes left in the first half. Newsome answered with a 9-2 burst to close out the half with the 34-31 lead. Stingray sophomore Anthony Bailey single-handedly kept the ’Rays competitive in the first half, scoring 17 of his 27 points in the first half. Wolves senior Devin Fields had a big third quarter with 16 points to put the ’Rays in a 12-point hole to start the fourth. The teams played to a stalemate 14-14 final quarter to give Newsome the win. The ’Rays saw another top team visit the Tank the next night with the Plant Panthers. Sumner jumped out to an early 17-12 lead to end the first quarter but struggled to find a basket in the second, and the Panthers used a 12-2 second quarter to take a 25-19 to the locker room. The teams played nearly even the rest of the way, but the second quarter drought was enough for Plant to steal a win in the Tank. Anthony Bailey led the ’Rays with 14 points and Karsten Walker just behind with 12.

On Friday, Jan. 10, Sumner traveled to face the #12 Bloomingdale Bulls. The Stingrays flipped the script and, on this night, won the second quarter 29-12, taking a 27-point lead to the locker room and never looking back. Anthony Bailey continued his recent hot streak, leading the ’Rays with 20 points, and Sumner broke a four-game losing streak.

The ’Rays (9-6) will have a busy week, playing their final home vs. nearby rival Lennard for a Senior Night “White Out” game on Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. Next, they play two more tough road games, #6 Wharton (13-3) the next night and #1 (in Tampa) Blake (13-2) on Jan. 17, before playing in the Booker High MLK Showcase vs. Southeast (10-4) at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, to close out the four-game week. They will play a second game in the MLK Showcase vs. Venice on Jan. 20.

A win over the Longhorns will sew up the number 2 spot in the 7A District 11 bracket. Sumner will have six games remaining to close out the regular season on Jan. 31. The schedule has been weighted with strong competition, but Coach Gaddis keeps the team members believing in themselves, and they will be looking for a couple of big wins as they head towards the end of the regular season.

For more South Shore action, look for Steve Jackson’s write-up covering the other South Shore HS games.

