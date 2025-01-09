The Gibtown Circus returns; tickets on sale now

By LOIS KINDLE

Hey, all you circus fans, the Big Top is back!

After a three-year hiatus, the Gibtown Showmen’s Club Circus is returning for three shows, Saturday, Jan. 18, at 1, 4 and 7 p.m., rain or shine. Advance tickets are on sale now in the main office at the sponsoring International Independent Showmen’s Association, 6915 Riverview Drive, Riverview; at The Observer News office, 210 Woodlands Estate Ave., Ruskin; and at Paradise Pet Salon, 10614 Riverview Drive, Riverview.

Tickets are $20 before Jan. 18 and $25 at the door. One child under 12 is admitted free with one paid adult.

Each roughly 80-minute show will feature a variety of acts, including the perennially popular performing elephant, Oka; horses trained in dressage; Johnny Peers’ comedy dog act; new, rising circus stars performing aerial and hula hoop acts; clowns; Chilean father-daughter high-wire act; Lamont, the fire eater, another perennial favorite; a sword swallower; and lots of surprises.

It will also include the world’s largest circus band, a part of the national organization called the Windjammers; a circus miniatures display by the Model Builders Club; and longtime master of ceremonies Lee Stevens, chairman and producer of the circus.

“We started in 1983, stopped in 2021 for three years and now, by popular demand, we’re back bigger and better,” he said.

The midway will feature face painting; pony, camel and elephant rides; and carnival treats like cotton candy, candy apples, popcorn and more.

“This is another of the things we do for the community,” Stevens said. “Others include food baskets for people in need; our Christmas party for folks with special needs; participation in the annual Gasparilla Parade and Bike Fest, a huge motorcycle event coming up Feb. 10-12; and Drag Queen Bingo.

Portions of the proceeds of the circus and other events go to several different charities.

The circus is an event for the both the young and young at heart, so grab the kids and/or grandkids and spend a couple hours of pure magic enjoying this increasingly rare form of entertainment.

“Come see the circus the way it was meant to be seen,” Stevens said.

For more information, call 813-677-3590.

About the association

The International Independent Showmen’s Association is a private, nonprofit organization for people who work in or have worked in the outdoor amusement industry. It’s the largest showmen’s association in the world, with about 3,500 members from around the country and several foreign nations.

It’s also home of the largest trade show in the carnival industry, which will be taking place this year on Feb. 11-14.

