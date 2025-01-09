Hillsborough’s ‘Hiking Spree’ challenges new and seasoned hikers to ‘emerge and explore’

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The Hillsborough County Hiking Spree is underway, with 22 locations and 23 trails to choose from in a no-cost activity that includes limited-edition rewards as well as guided and specially-themed hikes.

Making the list of 22 spree locations are three Florida state parks and other trails, including the 6.5-miles North Hiking Trail at Little Manatee River State Park in Wimauma at 215 Lightfoot Road. Trail conditions at state parks vary based on location, from easy to moderate to strenuous.

Highlighted as well are trails in seven neighborhood and recreation parks, including the 1.2 mile Quiet Pines Fitness Trail at Ruskin Park and Recreation Center (901 SE 6th Street) and the 1.4 mile Bluestem Hiking Trail at Stephen J. Wortham Park in Riverview (12108 Rhodine Road). Paths at neighborhood parks generally are short-paved trails with water and facilities, unless otherwise noted.

Trails also have been designated in five conservation parks and seven nature preserves, including the 3.84 miles Sand Pine Way at Rhodine Scrub Nature Preserve (also at 12108 Rhodine Road) and the 2.3 miles Picnic Trail on River’s Edge Boardwalk at Alderman’s Ford Conservation Park in Lithia (100 Alderman’s Ford Park Drive). The list includes also the 3.8 miles Felda Ridge Trail at Cockroach Creek Greenway in Ruskin (4110 Valroy Road) and the 3.1 miles Riparian Romp at FishHawk Creek Nature Preserve North (3932 Lithia Springs Road).

In contrast to neighborhood parks, conservation parks, generally, are more primitive in nature, encompassing a variety of natural habitats, ranging from upland pine flawoods to wetland swamps to bottom-land forests. Fenced-in nature preserve trails, with a walk-through entrance and small information kiosk, feature longer, unpaved trails with fewer markers and rougher terrain. Here, diverse plants, animals, fungi and geological landmarks are preserved.

Additional details about all the selected trails and locations are reviewed by county officials in online postings about the hiking spree, including tips for new hikers and a review of special dates and prizes.

The 2024-25 Hiking Spree kicked off Dec. 1 and runs through April 30. The annual spree typically launches in October but was moved back because of hurricanes Helene and Milton in September and October, respectively.

New this year are guided and specially themed hikes, including at Edward Medard Conservation Park in Plant City at 6140 Turkey Creek Road. Times and dates are 10 a.m., Jan. 12, and 9:30 a.m., Jan. 17.

A night hike is set for 5:30 p.m., Jan. 15, at Lettuce Lake Conservation Park in Tampa, at 6920 East Fletcher Ave.; a native plant hike is set for 9 a.m., Feb. 1, at the same location.

A birding hike, with the Audubon Society, is set for 8 a.m., Feb. 2, at Cypress Creek Nature Preserve in Tampa at 18000 Lizard’s-Tail Road.

And, on April 12, a dog pack hike at Stephen J. Wortham Park in Riverview is set to kick off at 10 a.m.

With the invitation to “emerge and explore,” the 2024-25 Hiking Spree includes prizes for hikers who complete eight or more hikes and submit a completion form online. Those who earn the reward can choose the limited-edition Hiking Spree medallion, patch or dog bandana. Pick-up locations include Bell Creek Nature Preserve in Riverview (10940 McMullen Road) and Lithia Springs Conservation Park (3932 Little Springs Road).

The challenge, as always for the annual hiking spree, is for first-time and veteran hikers to explore, solo or in groups, the county’s unique outdoor offerings. The aim is to reap the benefits of a relationship with nature, which, for many hikers, reads like a list of New Year’s resolutions to reduce stress and anxiety, improve mood and overall wellbeing, boost concentration and creativity, and improve fitness by staying active. As John Muir, known as the Father of the National Parks put it, “Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt.”

Registration and information about trail locations, hiking tips and rewards are online at www.hcfl.gov/hikingspree/. Download there the printable trail list and Hiking Spree brochure. There is no cost to participate. Hikers who need accessible accommodations for reward redemption should contact hikingspree@hcfl.gov/.