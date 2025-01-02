South Shore hoop squads resume next week

By STEVE JACKSON

The South Shore Five high school basketball teams have closed the books on the first half of the 2024-25 season. After some tough competition—and a few wins–in holiday tournaments, all five return to school Jan. 6 with three games on tap for that first week back as teams seek to improve, hoping to make the state playoffs once the regular season closes in several weeks.

The Lennard Longhorns, of Head Coach Christopher Putnam, split their first two contests in the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational Tournament. Coach Putnam’s Horns were looking to even their season record at 6-6 on Monday, Dec. 30, in their third and final game in the highly-esteemed national hoops tourney, played at the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Complex at Wesley Chapel in Pasco County. The game concluded after The Observer News went to press early for New Year’s Day.

Lennard fell last Friday in the opening round of Session 2 of the tourney. The Horns lost 68-60 in a competitive match-up with Martin County High of Eastern Kentucky. Lennard bounced back in its second game of the tourney to win 60-54 over the Strawberry High Chargers of Dover, Fla. The Longhorns have been paced by senior Richard Sykes and junior Devin Freeman, both scoring around 10 points per game. Sykes is also the Horns top rebounder, gathering 6.6 rebounds per game.

Freeman makes his presence felt not only with his point making but by dishing out 3.4 assists per game. Lennard’s supporting cast includes senior N Montalvo and Makai Hills, along with juniors Nathan Jorden and Noah Jorden.

Sophomore Moises Abreu and junior Edgar Delvalle along with senior Edgar West have also made contributions to the Horns 5-6 season.

Next week, Lennard visits 10-5 Plant City, Jan. 7 and hosts 0-10 Middleton High, Jan. 8 and unbeaten 13-0 Newsome High, Friday, Dec. 10. All boys games now start at 8 p.m.

East Bay High, of Coach Yusef Hemmings, won two and lost one in Session 1 of the same tournament in Wesley Chapel. The Indians are now 8-6 after dropping a close game, 56-53, to the McLean High Highlanders from the metro Washington, DC area. The Indians also lost their first game of the tourney, a 71-52 whipping by Upperman High of Baxter, TN. East Bay trounced Woodward High of Ohio 68-18 to claim one win in the tourney. East Bay was led offensively in the loss to the Virginia team by senior Nicholas Ghent with 17 points and 4 rebounds. Senior Kyree Williams tossed in 12 points and junior Curry Staples rounded out the double-figure scoring with 11 points. Grabbing five rebounds was 6-4 senior Lamardea Anderson, who also tallied six points. Senior Antonio Quarterman chipped in four points and five rebounds while junior Meshin Hemmings added three points.

Neighboring rivals East Bay High and Riverview High clash at the Sharks gym, Jan. 7 to start 2025. EB’s other two games next week at home are Jefferson High, 0-13, on Jan 8 and 10-5 Plant City on Jan. 10. All games tip at 8 p.m.

Sumner High participated in the Nature Coast Tournament over the holidays, where they squeaked past Clearwater 58-57 but were bombed by the Norwayne Bobcats of Creston, OH, 70-46 to snap the Stingrays’ three-game win streak. Now, Coach Augustine Gaddis’ Stingrays play next week at Sumner on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 versus Newsome and Plant. The Bloomingdale Bulls visit Sumner for an 8 p.m. duel Jan. 10.

Spoto High and Riverview High had no holiday games. Both return to hoop play next week. Coach Waymon Reeds’ 5-6 Spartans look to go over .500 with games versus 3-9 Durant in Spoto Jan. 7, followed by trips to 3-9 Robinson High, Jan. 8 and to 1-8 Brandon High, Jan. 10. Carrying to load for Spoto have been juniors Jesse Harden and Jerren Rodriquez. Both are scoring at a 13 points plus per game average. Harden has also snared 9.9 rebounds per game, registering four double-doubles. Strong contributors for Spoto have been Jalen Antonio and Jerren Rodriquez.

Riverview High, under Coach Anthone Corpening, is aiming to bolster its 2-7 record in 2025. The Sharks schedule calls for a home game with East Bay next Tuesday. King High brings a 3-11 record to Riverview for a Jan. 8 clash. The Sharks end the week by travelling to 3-8 Durant, Jan.10. All games start at 8 p.m.