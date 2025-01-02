Recognizing a stroke’s symptoms can save a life

By LOIS KINDLE

Most people think when someone has a stroke it involves a drooping face, but that’s not necessarily the case.

“It all depends on which part of the brain is affected, so there can be many different symptoms,” said longtime Sun City Center Emergency Squad EMT Robin Watt. “At our next information meeting, we’ll be discussing the B.E. F.A.S.T. stroke assessment, give you the opportunity to learn the basics of recognizing a stroke and learn more about what we do.”

The free, roughly hour-long event, which is open to residents of greater Sun City Center and surrounding communities, will take place at 6 p.m., Jan. 8, in the squad’s Training Center at 124 Pebble Beach Blvd. S, Sun City Center.

“Come learn a life-saving skill and find out about all the different opportunities there are to volunteer with us,” Watt said.

“You can chat with some of our volunteers, ask questions about how we operate and learn about the great benefits that volunteering has in store for you.”

Light refreshments will be served.

About strokes

Any stroke is a medical emergency, and it’s crucial to get medical treatment right away. Prompt medical attention can quickly reduce brain damage and disability. Treatment options diminish as more time passes.

The two main categories of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic.

The first occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is blocked or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients. Because brain cells start to die in minutes, immediate medical attention is critical.

The latter occurs when a blood vessel in the brain leaks or bursts and causes bleeding in the brain, which increases pressure on brain cells and damages them.

Symptoms of a stroke include

• Trouble speaking, understanding what others are saying, confusion, slurred words.

• Numbness, weakness or paralysis in the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body.

• Sudden problems seeing in one or both eyes.

• A sudden, severe headache with no known cause.

• Trouble walking, loss of balance or coordination.

If you experience any of these symptoms or are with someone who is, call 911 and request assistance.