Obituaries for the week of January 2, 2025

William Norman Hodges

William Norman Hodges, 84, made his final exit on Dec. 20 at James A. Haley Veterans Hospital.

When asked how he wanted to be remembered, Bill said, “I cared.” He took joy in sharing his favorite confidence-building affirmation: “You are unique. You are special. You are great. Tell yourself often because you are, you know.” He exhibited optimism in everything he did, offering encouragement to immeasurable readers with his syndicated newspaper column, Positive Talk, and book, Within Your Reach.

Born in Chatham, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 30, 1940, he lived there until age 12 and then in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he attended Godwin High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After his last posting at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn, Ohio, he attended the University of Dayton.

He was known for his exceptional communication and relationship skills that were used in friendships, various sales positions and in his own business—Hodges Seminars. He also hosted a television interview program to help citizens know their government representatives. After moving to Florida in 1999, he began a similar program—Spotlight on Government—on TBCN, a Tampa station, and contracted with The Observer News (Ruskin) to publish his Positive Talk column.

While phasing into retirement in Sun City Center, he began drawing from his own experience with the VA to help Veterans understand benefits available to them. Veterans Corner, his program on Sun Radio, and Veterans Corner Radio podcast now have listeners in 47 countries. A Congressional Veteran Commendation is among numerous awards received for Veteran advocacy and community service.

Bill and wife, Phyllis, celebrated their 25th anniversary on December 12. Judy Hodges, his former wife, predeceased him in August this year. His blended family includes two children—Kenneth William “Chip” Hodges (Melissa) and Heather Ann Hodges; two stepchildren—Alyn Scott Naylor and Kandi Paige Perry (Steve); sister, Linda Kaylor (Steve); brother-in-law, Kenneth Owens (Geneva); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life is set for January 25, 10 a.m., at Community Hall, 1910 S. Pebble Beach, Sun City Center, Florida. A private military honors ceremony will be at Sarasota National Cemetery.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that contributions be made to Disabled American Veterans Chapter 110, 1910 S. Pebble Beach Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573.

Matthew McDonnell

Matthew McDonnell, of Sun City Center, passed away at his home on Nov. 10, 2024, with his family at his side. He was born March 21, 1953, and spent his early years in Virginia, Minnesota. Shortly after he started school, the family relocated to Spokane, WA. He spent many happy times growing up in the valley, the Fairchild Air Force base and on the Gonzaga campus. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Navy and spent the next nine years on “tin cans” from Vietnam to San Francisco.

He soon married and welcomed son, Christopher, and daughter, Nichole, into his life. He left the Navy and settled in Vancouver, WA, as he gradually moved east. The Columbia River and a boat were always a part of his life.

His career in electronics engineering prospered, and he worked with Union Carbide and then transferred to Siltronics, Inc. He retired in 2012.

Mac’s true loves were family and music, and our lives were filled with both. As the 1990s approached, Mac was working during the day and playing music at local jams many evenings. During this time, he began a business called Day’s Journey Music Co. This led to many adventures over the years. We spent over thirty years in the beautiful Columbia River Gorge with our home full of pre-teens, teens, grandchildren and, then, parents and always music.

The blue skies of Florida became very appealing, and we followed his parents to Florida. Mac fell in love with the water and all the local music. He became a member of the Front Porch Pickers and spent many happy hours playing his songs.

Matthew was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Mary McDonnell, and a brother, Gregory McDonnell. He is survived by sisters, Louise Labonte (Robert), Susan Hastings (Robert) and brother, Michael McDonnell. He is also survived by his wife, Victoria McDonnell; his son, Christopher McDonnell, and daughter, Nichole Terry (Greg); stepchildren, Melissa Wilson, Curtis Hyland (Brandi) and Courtney Jones (partner Ryan); and ten much loved grandchildren, Brendon, Taylor, Trent, Justin, Brooke, Dawson, Ryan, Morgan, Matthew and Braxton.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the National Cremation Society at 308 E College Ave. in Ruskin, FL, on Jan. 13, 2025. This will be followed by a military service at Sarasota National Cemetery.

David Powell

David “Dave” Richard Powell, originally of Charlotte, NC, passed away with his daughter by his side, October 28, 2024. He left behind a legacy of warmth, humor and adventure. David was known for his love of hiking, backpacking and music, which he pursued with enthusiasm all his life.

Dave was born on June 8,1965, in Tucson, AZ. He graduated from Myers Park High School in Charlotte in 1983. He earned a degree in Aviation Mechanics from Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, OK. He was an airplane mechanic in Charlotte for years and then a CNC operator at Florida Metal in Largo, FL.

David’s life was marked by his vibrant personality and his ability to bring joy to those around him. His great sense of humor and kind nature endeared him to friends and family alike. His kindness shone through his interactions with others.

He lived what many would call a “rock star life,” embracing each day with a spirit of adventure and a heart full of dreams. His love for the outdoors was matched only by his passion for music, both of which he shared generously with those he loved.

David is survived by the light of his life, his daughter, Tasha Powell, of Tulsa, OK. He took immense pride in her accomplishments and the person she has become. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tristan and Juniper; his parents, Charles and Carolyn Powell, of Sun City Center, FL; his sister, Lynn Powell McGinty, and her husband, Mike; his nephew, Stephen, and niece, Catherine; and several cousins. He also leaves behind his many friends and his sweet dog, Elwood.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date in Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, please give to the SCC Owner’s Dog Group, PO BOX 5234, Sun City Center, FL 33571, or to a charity of choice in Dave’s name.