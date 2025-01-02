New outreach gives helping hand to Kings Point residents

By LOIS KINDLE

A new outreach group in Kings Point has formed to help residents of the gated community who are in need and have no one to help them.

Called KP Cares, this group of volunteers is dedicated to providing non-medical services, resource referrals and emotional support to those who have no one to turn to for help.

“I heard about people facing issues alone and saw many in need here in our community, so I decided to do something about it,” said KP Cares president Cat Drinkard. “As the organizer, it was my idea to start with. After the first meeting, Lisa [Rivera] jumped in and became the implementer and co-president.

A specific incident motivated Rivera’s decision to play an active role in the group.

“We had an elderly neighbor in a wheelchair whom I used to chat with whenever I saw him walking his dog,” she said, adding that no one knew the pet was sick and dying. “The dog meant everything to him.”

Sadly, rather than face life without his beloved companion, the grieving man committed suicide.

“It was such an eye opener,” Rivera said. “I knew I just had to get involved.”

Still in its infancy, the outreach group has accomplished much over the past year since it was formed.

Highlights include the development of a “meal train” for folks coming from the hospital who can’t cook temporarily while they recuperate; grocery and mail pick-up; garbage can placement to the curb; arranging for well-care checks; pet walking; and a weekly Tuesday “Chit-Chat” gathering at the North Clubhouse, usually in the Banquet Room, for folks to simply sit down and commune, share news about what’s going on in the community and play games. A dozen or so women are currently attending each week.

The day before Christmas 240 people showed up for a free KP Cares potluck, and 200 attended a similar Thanksgiving potluck in November.

Partnering with Seniors in Service and the South Shore Coalition on Mental Health and Aging, KP Cares is planning to offer additional services at some point, including insured drivers for transport to medical appointments, dialysis and the hospital; healthcare advocates; and honey-do helpers.

Meanwhile, Drinkard and Rivera are busy coming up with ideas to make the outreach grow and looking for compassionate volunteers to help them.

“We’re finding ways to reach Kings Point people who don’t have anybody,” Drinkard said. “We want to be their somebody.”

To volunteer for KP Cares, request assistance or for more information, email kpcares4u2@gmail.com/, join the private Facebook group KPCARES4U2 or call Drinkard at 248-722-8922.