Girls of World teaches young girls, teens importance of giving back

By LOIS KINDLE

Among the many things Girls of the World members learn and are mentored to undertake all their lives is active participation in community service.

“This year, we had the privilege of giving back to our community in a variety meaningful ways,” said Lea Manningham, Girls of the World founder and CEO. “We volunteered at the United Methodist Church’s Back-to-School Bash, St. Joseph Hospital – South Christmas in July event, Ruskin Veteran’s Day Parade, Ruskin Seafood Festival and Amazon’s Family and Friends Day. Last November, we also blessed a patient with alopecia by providing her a makeover; donated 45 new pairs of Vans shoes to Doby Elementary; shared the joy of the Christmas season by picking up, sorting and delivering 2,000 toys from the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign to Inspira Tampa Bay Inc., Doby Elementary School and Kids ‘R’ Kids Waterset; and collected items like large-print crossword puzzles, personal hygiene items, socks, candy and more to drop as holiday gifts for 17 elderly residents at Inspired Living at Sun City Center.”

Luz Gaona, the CEO of Inspira Tampa Bay – a 501(c) 3 nonprofit group dedicated to fostering the social inclusion of at-risk and neurodivergent children of families living in southern Hillsborough County – said more than 200 kids received toys for Christmas.

“They were gifted a brand new toy (dollhouses, action figures, headphones, toys for toddlers, walkie-talkies, slime sets, treasure chests, DVD movies and karaoke machines with microphone sets) this holiday season, thanks to the incredible generosity of Lea, Girls of the World and Toys for Tots,” she said. “Such generosity allowed us to extend this joy to families we currently work with and others in need in our community. The gifts brightened their lives during a challenging time of year.

“The pure excitement on everyone’s faces as they received a gift was nothing short of magical,” Gaona added. “The families were over the moon and filled with gratitude.”

Manningham is quick to credit those who help ensure Girls of the World continues to be a safe, nurturing space for girls to learn, be creative and grow.

“Our efforts would not be possible without the unwavering support of our community, partners, sponsors, volunteers, parents, board members and executive committee,” she said. “I’m especially grateful to the Community Foundation Tampa Bay, Bob and Rebecca Mohr, Jan and Dave Brown, Rick and Karen Lanese, Interfaith Social Action Council, Mabel and Ellsworth Simmons Charitable Foundation, The Junior League of Tampa, Power of 100 Women Who Care Group South Shore, Jeff and Shaughnessy Dobish, Chick-fil-A, Amazon, Greater Southshore Chamber of Commerce and numerous South Shore area businesses.

About Girls of the World

Girls of the World Inc. offers free life skills training and mentoring that include classes on personal development, job training and placement; junior entrepreneurship and time management; budgeting and money management; empowerment, self-care and personal wellness; cooking, etiquette and sex education; bullying, mental health, teen-suicide awareness and more.

Through hands-on activities, its members learn about civic responsibility and voting, how to sew, use technology and other useful skills.

Members of all ages volunteer throughout the community in projects involving local churches, schools, skilled nursing centers and other organizations, and Manningham takes teens in her program on tours of local colleges.

“The focus is on whatever each girl needs,” Manningham said.

That includes working with school guidance and mental health counselors, providing information on Bright Futures and other local scholarships, providing volunteer opportunities for required community service hours, offering college testing information and more.

The organization is open to girls and young women ages 8 and older.

Looking ahead to 2025

Our goals for the upcoming year include building our membership to more than the 130 girls we now have, expanding our facilities to accommodate the growth of our programs and launching a new after-school program to include girls in the community who are nonmembers.

“I want to personally thank every individual who played a part in supporting us in 2024,” Manningham said. “Your partnership and generosity have made a lasting impact on the lives of the girls we serve.

“We’re excited about what 2025 holds and look forward to continuing this journey together,” she continued. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for making a difference and being a part of our mission.”

For more information on Girls of the World, visit https://girlsoftheworldinc.com/ or call (813) 810-1396.