Wreaths Across America Honors Deceased Ruskin Veterans

By FRANCIS FEDOR

As read here in the Dec. 5 issue of The Observer News, the Wreaths Across America held a wreath laying event on Dec. 14 at the Ruskin Cemetery and a number of other local cemeteries, laying wreaths and honoring the service of our Veterans. The event, now in its second year, was an outstanding success, made possible by over 200 volunteers under the coordination of Walt Cawein and Nicole Humphreys.

The volunteers consisted of various Veteran groups, such as MOAA, MOWW, VFW, Bob’s Vets and Order of the Purple Heart; a number of youth groups, including Civil Air Patrol, East Bay JROTC, Scouting America, Trail Life, 4-H, US Naval Sea Cadets and the USCG Auxiliary; and a number of local businesses, including Mission Barbecue and Sunbelt, among others. Vanguard Audio Visual provided the sounds for the event.

There will be an effort to pick up the wreaths on Jan. 3 at 9 a.m. at the Ruskin Cemetery, 1st St. SW, Ruskin. And looking ahead to December 2025, for every wreath purchased between now and Jan 17, those donations will be matched, turning each wreath into two wreaths for a Dec 13, 2025 delivery:

https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159807/Overview/?relatedId=179439