Wreaths Across America Honors Deceased Ruskin Veterans

Over 200 volunteers and local entities participate in event

by theObserver

By FRANCIS FEDOR

As read here in the Dec. 5 issue of The Observer News, the Wreaths Across America held a wreath laying event on Dec. 14 at the Ruskin Cemetery and a number of other local cemeteries, laying wreaths and honoring the service of our Veterans. The event, now in its second year, was an outstanding success, made possible by over 200 volunteers under the coordination of Walt Cawein and Nicole Humphreys.

The volunteers consisted of various Veteran groups, such as MOAA, MOWW, VFW, Bob’s Vets and Order of the Purple Heart; a number of youth groups, including Civil Air Patrol, East Bay JROTC, Scouting America, Trail Life, 4-H, US Naval Sea Cadets and the USCG Auxiliary; and a number of local businesses, including Mission Barbecue and Sunbelt, among others. Vanguard Audio Visual provided the sounds for the event.

There will be an effort to pick up the wreaths on Jan. 3 at 9 a.m. at the Ruskin Cemetery, 1st St. SW, Ruskin. And looking ahead to December 2025, for every wreath purchased between now and Jan 17, those donations will be matched, turning each wreath into two wreaths for a Dec 13, 2025 delivery:

https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159807/Overview/?relatedId=179439

97-year-old Harry Demeza and 102-year-old Maurice Lanouette, both Army WW II vets, were special guests at the Wreaths Across America event.

Riverview Mission BBQ, which provided lunch, laid a wreath to honor a veteran. From L-R, Kathy Parodi, Brandon Barthle, Devlin VerPault, Mark Brown (owner), Marissa Brown, Madyson Brown, Karen Brown (community relations)

The Honor Guard, from L-R, Jordan Hood, Emma Usher, Jakari Harris and Juesuedi Marcellino, display the colors for the singing of the National Anthem.

Francis Fedor Photos
Voulunteers lay the wreaths and pay respects to the departed veterans. From L to R, Jakari Harris, Jordan Hood, Brennan Hawthorne, Micheal Cartagena, Joe Hughes, John Humphreys, Nicole Humphreys, Rob Hawthorne, Annaleis Ballans and Zack Lindbloom

Volunteers, two special guests and sponsors pose for a group photo after the Wreaths Across America event on Saturday, Dec. 14. The giant flag on the side of a trailer was provided by Joe’s Rolling Eagle museum (Joe Hughes).

 

 

