South Shore teams in both sessions of hoop tourney in Wiregrass

By STEVE JACKSON

The Ninth Annual Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational (TBCI) is back, with Session 2 set to take place from December 27–30, 2024. Held at the premier Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus of Pasco County, this year’s event will feature 144 elite high school basketball teams, continuing its legacy as one of the largest and most competitive holiday tournaments in the nation. Session 1 of the tourney completed earlier this week on Dec. 23. East Bay High split its first two games to make its record 8-5 heading into its third game.

The Lennard Longhorns open play Dec. 27 in Session 2 at 5 p.m. versus Martin County, KY. Games following are Dec. 28 and then Dec. 30. The Sumner High girls open their three- game invitational play also on Dec. 27 at 5 p.m. They will play game 2 on Dec. 28 and then a final game on Dec. 30.

When: Dec. 27–30, 2024. No games will be played on Sunday, Dec. 29.

Where: Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus of Pasco County

Session 2 follows the success of Session 1, which showcased 90 teams earlier in the month and promises thrilling match-ups as teams from across the country and Florida compete for tournament glory. Fans unable to attend in person can catch every game live on Be The Beast.

“As we celebrate the ninth annual Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational, we’re excited to welcome 144 teams to the courts for an unforgettable experience,” said Joe Cooper, founding director of TBCI. “This event continues to grow in size and talent each year, solidifying its place as a premier stage for high school basketball.”

Event Highlights:

• Nationwide Talent: 144 teams featuring top-tier athletes and future collegiate stars.

• Presented by Florida Sports Coast: Supporting excellence in sports and community engagement.

• Live streaming on Be The Beast: Fans worldwide can follow the action online.

• Sponsored by ENG Sports: Proud partner in creating an elite tournament experience.

Tickets are available now! For schedules, streaming information and updates, visit www.tbchristmasinv.com/.

The Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational, presented by Florida Sports Coast and sponsored by ENG Sports, is one of the nation’s most prestigious high school basketball tournaments. Hosted annually at the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus of Pasco County, TBCI celebrates the spirit of competition and the love of high school basketball during the holiday season.

For inquiries or more information, please contact: Joe Cooper, (901) 240-6368, or CoachCooper80@hotmail.com/.