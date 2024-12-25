Performer Dennis Lee at Santa’s Village lauds ongoing Tampa Bay Festival of Lights

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

High praise for the Tampa Bay Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village came in the words of a man who grew up as an orphan, and who in 2025 is set to perform for his 45th and 43rd year, respectively, at the Florida State Fair and the Florida Strawberry Festival.

After one of the many shows he’s been performing with his band at the Tampa Bay Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village, Dennis Lee took pause to reflect on the meaning of the season, at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover.

“It’s just so awesome to come out here and to see the festivities through the eyes of the children,” said Lee, after his show Dec. 19 at the annual drive-through light show and Santa’s Village, which is ongoing through Dec. 29. “When these kids come here to sing with you, you see the beauty of their love for the holidays and what it means to them.”

But it’s also the grown-ups who have much to share when it comes to meaningful holiday experiences. In a break between sets, Lee asked audience members to recount for him their favorite holiday memories.

“Helping my mom bake cookies for Santa,” said one attendee. “Getting my dog,” said another, who added that “Squirt” came to her three days before Christmas. Said a third respondent, “after the church service, we got to go home and open one gift for Christmas.” Said a young child, who had just finished singing a song with Lee, the best part about Christmas is “spending time with my family.”

In a nutshell that’s the draw of the drive-through lights festival and walk-through Santa’s Village, where there’s lots to do with family and friends in building another year of holiday memories. To wit, riding camels, feeding goats, boarding festival rides, making crafts, buying gifts, taking photos with Santa, snapping photos with the Grinch, enjoying entertainment and feasting on holiday and festival food and drinks, including Happy Belly Tacos & Grill; Smitty’s funnel cakes, kettle corn and hand-dipped buttermilk corn dogs; and wine and cider from Keel & Curley Winery in Plant City.

And then there are the lights — lots of them.

“As you enter the fairgrounds, enveloped in more than 1.5 million lights, you and your family will travel more than 2 miles through seasonal and Florida-themed displays and a drive-through animated light tunnel.”

That’s the description posted by fair officials, who add that this year’s “expanded Santa’s village features holiday-themed rides and a self-guided tour of the Hometown Hillsborough Historical Village, decked out in festive lights.”

Inside the indoor exhibit space, vendors sell their products and creations, including Tammy and Matthew Hardwick, of the Twisted Toad candy shop, and their daughter, Megan, at the adjacent space for Crafts by Megan.

“From all over they come here, from Florida to California, from London and Texas,” Tammy Hardwick said. “And you can always tell who’s here for Santa because they have their hair curlers and their makeup done.”

As for the event overall, “It’s not too big and it’s not too small,” Hardwick said. “It’s fun-sized and very family friendly.”

Outside is the entertainment stage, where acts have been scheduled for Nov. 28 through Dec. 29. That’s where Dennis Lee performed Dec. 19 with Stan Bozek (lead guitarist), Dave Hughes (drums), Ron Hudson (bass, sound and production) and Renee Riddle (fiddle).

After their staging Dec. 19, Lee spoke about his upbringing in an orphanage in Memphis, which was supported handsomely by the “King of Rock and Roll” himself, Elvis Presley. Among the first tour guides at Graceland, the home of Elvis Presley in Memphis, Lee said he got the job in 1982, after his name was pulled out of a hat.

Between the ages of 18 and 23, “I wanted to be a teacher and basketball coach,” Lee said. But after his first appearance as a clown and mime, as a festival street performer, “I knew performance was my calling,” Lee said. “It was in my blood.”

For sure, Lee has been influenced by Presley’s music, “but also his philanthropy,” Lee said. “What he did and what his estate continues to do for the needy and underprivileged children in Memphis, it’s a blessing, as a direct recipient of that, to pass on the good cheer and love to others.”

Lee makes it a point at his shows to connect with his audience, especially those with special needs, the elderly and disabled.

Lee has made his mark supporting the special needs community, including for playing at their proms and prom fundraisers and helping to support New Horizons Group Homes.

“I try,” Lee said. “I could do more. We all could do more. But when you do it and you’re in the moment, there’s nothing more gratifying.”’

When told that perhaps that is a fitting Christmas message, Lee, ever the performer, put his wit to work. “If you’re not in the Christmas spirit” upon arrival to the festival, “You’ll leave in the Christmas spirit,” Lee said, “and you’ll go ‘ho-ho-ho’ wherever you go.”

For more on the Tampa Bay Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village, including hours, dates, ticket prices and the entertainment lineup, visit www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com/. The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover is off Brandon Boulevard (State Road 60), at 215 Sydney Washer Road.