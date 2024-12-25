Obituaries for the week of December 26, 2024

Joan Weening

I could have let my family write my obituary after I was gone, but there were some things I wanted to be sure and say in my own words.

Joan Weening passed away on Dec. 14, 2024, leaving my husband, James Jr., of Sun City Center, where we spent 29 years together. We were married for 68 years. I also leave my devoted son, James III, of Bristol, Vermont, and daughter-in-law, Keeley, both who made sure to be with me to the end. Thank you.

I also leave behind five wonderful grandchildren, Addison, of Bristol, VT; Allison, of Hendersonville, NC; Thomas, of South Burlington, VT; James IV, of Bristol, VT; and Kellie (husband Killian), of Savannah, GA.

Sadly, I was predeceased by my son, Thomas, of Williston, VT, in 2016.

I also leave and loved my nephews, Charles Breiner, of Ohio, and Fred Fiorello, of New York, and great-neices, Miriam Napolitano, of Georgia, and Stephanie Napalitano of Vermont. I also leave my adopted nephew, Brian Gambero, of Milton, Vermont, to whom I will always be indebted.

In my lifetime I had many dear friends, Brigitte, Sue and Kathy in Florida; Dick and Carol in Vermont, with whom I had many good times together; and great neighbors and friends who all hopefully remember the good times we had together.

For many, I was known as a friend, but also many called me Mom; I liked to call them my adopted sons: Mike Patno of Vermont, John and Tom Morrie of Vermont as well as Dave Shuttleworth of Florida, all loved back as dearly.

I loved my Irish Connection Group and South Bay Genealogy Group, where I served on both boards.

I graduated from Brooklyn College in Brooklyn, NY, and was raised in Canarsie, NY. I had many accomplishments and adventures throughout my long life. Yet my family was always my pride and joy, and my wonderful friends were the wind beneath my wings.

I want everyone in my life to know how special they were to me and how I enjoyed all the good times together, good times and wonderful friendships.

Services for Joan will be at Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573, from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 6, 2025, with burial to follow at Sarasota VA Cemetery, 9810 State Rd. 72, Sarasota, FL 34241.

Karen L. Jones

Karen Louise Jones passed away Nov. 27, 2024, following a short illness. Born Sept. 2, 1943, in Paris, Texas, Karen was the eldest child of Marjorie Ellen (Page) and Merwin Miller Jones. Karen is survived by siblings, Eric (Lorena), Barbara (Richard Cain), Stephen (Sylvia), Pamela (Robert Wiebusch), Peter, and Robin (Frederick Scott). She is survived by nieces and nephews, Holly Yardley, Eric Jones (Kathy), Erica (James Lozouski), Richard Cain Jr., Joshua Cain (Jill Lipski Cain), Jesse Cain (Molly Page Cain), Stephen Jones (Beverly), Jason Wiebusch (Drinda), Monica (Dan Shelton), Christina Sheldon, Linda (Kenneth Matthews), Joshua Scott, Vanessa Scott, Mary (Tim Stern), and over two dozen grandnieces and grandnephews.

Karen, graduated from Nottingham High School in Syracuse, New York; earned a BA at SUNY Brockport, NY; and completed an MS at Ithaca College, NY. Following teaching physical education for seven years at Phelps-Clifton Springs School District, NY (1965-72), Karen was a physical education instructor and coach at Cazenovia College, NY (1975-76), coordinator of Women’s Athletics and coach at Gannon University, Erie, PA (1976-80), assistant athletic director and Women’s Volleyball coach at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, AK (1980-2001).

Karen created the role of “Girl’s Sports Columnist” at Geneva Times, Geneva, NY, 1972-74. Karen coached, practiced or competed in sports, from synchronized swimming to team sports and golf, winning the Alaska State Women’s Golf Amateur Championship in 1982 and nominated into the Fairbanks Golf Association Hall of Fame in 1998.

After retiring from the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, Karen moved to Sun City Center, FL, joining the golfing community and serving at times as president, vice-president and treasurer at the Summerfield Crossing Golf Club, running events and assisting managing tournaments.

Karen’s sports heroes included Iga Swaitek, Roger Federer and Tiger Woods. Her favorite color was blue, same as her mother. The most influential person in her life was Rose LaSorte at SUNY Brockport, who convinced her to continue her phys-ed studies.

Karen’s ashes will be interred at the Jacksonville Rural Cemetery, Lysander NY, in the spring of 2025. For family and all who Karen touched in life, a celebration of her will take place at that time. To be notified please leave contact information on Karen’s Legacy page.

Seth A Reingold

Seth A Reingold, born on May 28, 1978, passed away at 46 on November 26, 2024, at Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas.

Seth was born in Chicago, Illinois, and lived with his family for 18 years of his life. Seth traveled the United States, from Hawaii, Colorado, California, Florida and the deep South for almost 30 years.

Seth is survived by his parents, who live in Florida, and two brothers, who still live in the Chicago area.

Beth Israel of Sun City Center, Florida, is honoring his death with a memorial service.

Elaine Cosgrove Humphreys

Elaine Cosgrove Humphreys, beloved mother, wife, sister and friend, passed into God’s arms on December 2, 2024. She died peacefully in the Sun Towers apartment she loved, under Hospice Care.

She was born December 19, 1925, in Malone, NY, so she just missed her 99th birthday. Her parents were James and Helen Parker Cosgrove. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert, and daughter, Joan Humphreys, of New York City, and is survived by her daughter, Karen, of Sun City Center; grandson, Samuel Ettorre, of New York City; brother, James, and sister-in-law, Mary Ann, of Sun City Center; and Carol McCarten, of Daytona Beach.

Elaine was proud of her career as a dental hygienist, having graduated from Eastman Dental School in Rochester, NY., she enjoyed many interesting discussions with dentists! In 1950 she married Robert (Bob) Humphreys, and their marriage lasted 55 years until his death in 2006. They started their lives together in Schenectady, NY, where Bob worked for General Electric. Subsequent moves took them to Waynesboro, VA, and Arlington, VA (where they lived in the infamous Watergate apartments), but they spent many happy years in Erie, PA, where they raised their two children. In Erie she took on a 2nd career as a jewelry expert at Dahlkemper’s Catalog Showroom, where she excelled at diamonds, having many returning customers! She was active in the grade school PTA, loved to bowl and learned to be creative in arts and crafts, including ceramics and knitting and crocheting.

In 1987 Elaine and Bob retired to Sun City Center, FL, first in a villa, then in Independent Living at Aston Gardens. Elaine learned to play golf and bridge, the latter with many partners and devotion to the game. She was always trying to keep her brain active, which she did for many years.

Elaine was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church throughout her life in Sun City Center and had a tremendous love of God and neighbor. She was always the first to volunteer to help whoever needed it, from Meals on Wheels, to driving friends to appointments, to cooking fabulous meals.

The last few years were a real challenge from her serious car accident in 2017 and her long recovery, to the loss of her daughter in 2022. Through it all, and her last seven years in a wheelchair, she never complained and was a joy to her physical and occupational therapists, Sun Towers nurses and aides, doctors, bingo companions and, of course, family and friends. Although not walking on earth, we are sure she is dancing in heaven.

Funeral Mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 702 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center, FL, on January 16, 2025, at 10 a.m. The service will be live streamed on the Prince of Peace website at popcc.org/. Celebration of Life immediately afterwards at the Renaissance Club, 2121 S. Pebble Beach Drive, Sun City Center, FL (light appetizers).