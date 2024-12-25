Kings Point Business & Wellness Expo is Jan. 10

By LOIS KINDLE

Vesta Property Services is kicking off the new year with its Kings Point Business & Wellness Expo, and you’re invited to attend. Admission and parking are free.

The Jan. 10 event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Veterans Theater at Kings Point’s North Clubhouse, 1900 Clubhouse Lane, Sun City Center, and it’s open to residents of greater Sun City Center and surrounding communities.

It will include more than 70 area vendors representing healthcare practices and facilities, home/vehicle services, senior residential communities, senior care services, financial planning/insurance companies, and other area businesses/organizations.

Here’s a look at just some of them:

• Clarity Hearing, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, Sight360 Florida Eye Specialists at Opti-mart, PT Solutions Physical Therapy and Manatee Memorial Hospital

• Grease Monkey, Gladiator Pressure Cleaning, RockStone Interlocking Brick Pavers, GMI Cabinets and South Bay Home Services

• Cypress Creek Assisted Living, Sun City Center Senior Living, Aston Gardens and Sun Towers Retirement Community

• Aging Care Advocates, Helping Hands Seniors, FirstLight Home Care, Senior Helpers and Coral Senior Care Consultants

• AmeriLife, Rossmiller State Farm, Glidewell Advisors, Florida Blue Medicare, Gold Kidney Health Plan

• Baldwin Brothers, Trust Masters and Oasis Columbarium & Memorial Wall

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Men’s Club of Sun City Center, Sun City Center Emergency Squad, The Observer News, the Holiday Inn Express and StretchLab

An open-air market on the clubhouse grounds will include additional vendors, featuring all kinds of products, fresh produce, knife and scissors sharpening; wreaths; cosmetics; pet services; home décor; and more.

Be sure to come hungry because the Monsta Lobsta and Susu’s Always Fresh (cheese steaks, burgers and fries) food trucks will be on site.

This year’s expo is sponsored by the Sun State Doctors Medical Group, Physician’s Choice Hearing Solutions, Advent Health, Cruise Planners, Labrador Primary Care Center, Motion Chirotherapy, Dental Experts of Florida, Simply Tubs and Showers, CarePlus Health Plans and the Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute. All will be on hand at the event.

“It’s an opportunity for all of the participating vendors to provide access, education and information to our residents in one convenient location,” said Matt Permuth, Vesta Property Services general manager. “Last year, the expo drew a crowd of between 800 and 1,000 people.”

Like always, most vendors will be offering tchotchkes and/or sweets, including Sun Towers Retirement Community’s famous brownies, made by Chef Jerry Badders.

Visitors from outside of Kings Point should enter the visitor side of the community’s main gate (off State Road 674) and tell security they’re coming to the expo. The North Clubhouse is immediately on the right.

For more information, call Matt Permuth at 813-787-9200 or email mpermuth@vestapropertyservices.com/.