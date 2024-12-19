Sumner takes down undefeated Plant City

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Stingrays entered the week on a three-game winning streak and had the undefeated Plant City Raiders coming into the Tank seeking to keep their early season win streak intact. The ’Rays came ready to face the challenge and defeated the Raiders, 74-63, to extend their own win streak to four games. As has been the case in this early season, Sumner saw success in dominating the action and creating Raider turnovers that led to early game fast breaks. The ’Rays moved out to a 12 point advantage with about three minutes left in the half at 35-23. The half ended with Sumner holding a commanding 50-25 lead, it looked like the Stingrays held all the momentum and the crowd could see a running clock (at a 35-point advantage).

The Raiders came out in the second half and played a more even game, not succumbing to the pressure defense and managed to create some offense of their own and trimmed the Stingray lead to 52-33, outscoring Sumner 8-2 to start the third quarter. Sumner weathered the Raider fury and did not allow Plant City to get closer than the margin of the final score.

Senior Anthony Bailey scored 20 points to lead the ’Rays, with fellow senior Karsten Walker adding 18 on the night. Gavin Tinsley scored 24 to lead the Raiders.

The Stingrays welcomed 5-4 Gaither HS to the Tank the next night, Dec. 11, and the gym was again filled with energy. The Cowboys came to Sumner on a three-game winning streak and extended their win streak to four while ending the Stingray win streak at four games, scoring a 70-69 OT thriller on a game ending last second shot. The fantastical finish was setup after a Gaither foul sent Sumner to the line with under 10 seconds left in the game. After Sumner free throws, Gaither took the ball the length of the court and won on a layup. Karsten Walker, leading the ’Rays with 19 points, scored 12 in a wild fourth quarter, sending the game into OT. The Tank saw a raucous two-night set, getting a win on Tuesday, and a loss on Wednesday in a wild swing of emotions. The Tuesday game saw a visiting spectator take to the court to disagree with officials, leaving to a slammed gym door. Then, Wednesday, students were ready to storm the court after a wild OT victory by the Cowboys. Bailey added 18 for Sumner, and Bryan Hamilton led the Cowboys with 18 points.

The Stingrays wrapped up the week traveling to Brandon on Friday, Dec. 13, defeating the 1-7 Eagles 83-47. The ’Rays got off to another fast start, taking a 23-10 first quarter lead and using a 25-point third quarter to secure the win. Christian Kendrick led the team with 15 points and added three rebounds. Jamie’s Conyers, in his season debut, contributed 13 points and pulled down six rebounds. Coach Gaddis commented that Kendrick has been the greatest surprise of the season with his strong defense and making positive plays.

The Stingrays will play next on Friday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. at Winthrop College Prep Academy, a short drive on 301 from Big Bend Road. The team will take a break for the holidays before playing in a holiday tournament from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28.

For more South Shore action, look for Stephen Jackson’s write up covering the other South Shore HS games.

