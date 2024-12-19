Obituaries for the week of December 19, 2024

Hans Barfels

“Today you will be with me in Paradise” Luke 23:43

On December 9, 2024, Hans Barfels passed peacefully at age 94 in his cherished Sun City Center home with his devoted wife Erika at his side.

Hans was born in Parey Elbe, Germany, on August 29, 1930. He escaped East Germany under Russian fire not once, but twice, before he was able to leave behind his parents, Alfred and Gertrud; his sister, Inge; and his baby brother, yet to be born, Uwe. Hans worked in hotels in West Germany until he received a visa, sponsored by his Aunt Else Soetebier, to enter the United States in 1949. Hans then crossed the Atlantic Ocean on the Holland America Liner, entered through Ellis Island to New York, then made the second leg of the journey to Else Soetebier in Hurley-Iron, Wisconsin, via trains through Chicago. He learned English, finished his high school degree, and then continued working in the hotel industry.

Hans joined the Army in 1955, served in Japan and then Germany, where he met his beloved wife of 59 years, Erika. Hans joined Erika, working together in the hospitality business in Germany, Canada and, finally, in Florida, where they have lived for the last 33 years. He enjoyed biking, golfing, radio, music, worldwide travels and the German American Club in Sun City Center.

Hans was preceded in death by his son, Thomas, and his parents, Alfred and Gertrud. He is survived by his wife, Erika; his daughter, Angela, and granddaughter, Danielle; his son, Stephan; his daughter, Melanie, and her husband, Edward; his grandson, Kieran; his sister, Inge, and brother, Uwe.

We would like to thank Pastor Allman and the Redeemer Church for their prayers and support throughout the last few years and, especially, the last few months, which were not unlike a hurricane or two.

A Memory Moment will be held on December 29, 2024, at 10 a.m. in Redeemer Lutheran Church, Sun City Center, followed by fellowship, reflections and refreshments.

Marilyn McDaniel Landry

Marilyn McDaniel Landry concluded 94 years as an educator, artist, wife and mother with her death on Nov. 30, 2024, in Sun City Center, FL.

Her life began in Denver, CO, on Aug. 9, 1930, a daughter of the late Beulah Grizzell and Napoleon Bonaparte Parmly. In 1951, she married James Edgerton McDaniel, now deceased, and became a homemaker and mother of five children. She then obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Education at Eastern Michigan University and a Master’s Degree in Education from Clarion State College.

She became a fifth grade science teacher at Hickory Grove Elementary School in Brookville, PA, where she served until retirement. She then lived in Middlesex, NJ, and in Florida. At her residence at Freedom Plaza in Sun City Center, she had been a former president of the educational scholarship foundation and of the garden club.

She loved cooking, creating acrylic paintings and pastel art, and growing flowers and vegetables.

Survivors include her daughters, Maryellen Bonavita, Melora McNutt, Martha Slaughter, Jennifer McDaniel and Claire Orner; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Catherine Johnson, and by former spouses, Edward Gazi, Joseph Cilecek and Edward Landry.

In accordance with Marilyn’s wishes, funeral arrangements are private. A celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held in the spring. Memorial donations can be made to the Freedom Plaza Scholarship Fund, 1010 American Eagle Boulevard, Sun City Center, FL 33573.