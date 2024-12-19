Home News Hundreds turn out for C.A.R.E.’s annual shopping extravaganza
Hundreds turn out for C.A.R.E.’s annual shopping extravaganza

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE

The 5th Annual C.A.R.E. Gift & Wine Fair, held Dec. 7 in the Grand Ballroom at the Del Webb Southshore Falls Clubhouse in Apollo Beach, raised $19,000 for the Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort no-kill animal shelter in Ruskin.

“Our goal was to raise funds similar to those we did in 2023, while being respectful of the hardships the people of this area experienced during the recent hurricanes,” said event chairwoman Cheri Schumacher, C.A.R.E.’s outreach coordinator. “As they always do, South Shore residents came out to ensure our local shelter continues to thrive.”

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit more than 30 dogs and cats currently being cared for by volunteers of the 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Naomi Fasoldt, and her granddaughter, Gabriela, check out some of the dog bandanas, coats and crate beds made by vendor Dawn Farrell, of Toastee Pups, at the C.A.R.E. Gift & Wine Fair. Dec. 7.

NANCY ALEXANDER PHOTO
Hundreds of people turned out to shop for the holidays and support the Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort animal shelter in Ruskin. This year’s C.A.R.E. Gift and Wine Fair raised $19,000 for animal care.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
An interested shopper looks over a raffle item in the chance drawing before dropping one of her tickets in hopes of winning it at the recent C.A.R.E. Gift & Wine Fair.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
The 5th Annual C.A.R.E. Gift & Wine Fair featured a wide array of handcrafted, one-of-a-kind merchandise, like this functional fused-glass artwork created by Tampa artist Anita Jimenez.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Morning Sun Treasures vendor Terri Nosbisch, right, talks with a prospective buyer at her tableful of snap charms and snap jewelry at the Dec. 7 C.A.R.E. Gift & Wine Fair in Apollo Beach.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Vendor Pauline Chote, left, of Pauline’s Art and Soul, chats with a visitor at the 5th Annual C.A.R.E. Gift & Wine Fair, Dec. 7, at Del Webb Southshore Falls in Apollo Beach.

