Hundreds turn out for C.A.R.E.’s annual shopping extravaganza

By LOIS KINDLE

The 5th Annual C.A.R.E. Gift & Wine Fair, held Dec. 7 in the Grand Ballroom at the Del Webb Southshore Falls Clubhouse in Apollo Beach, raised $19,000 for the Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort no-kill animal shelter in Ruskin.

“Our goal was to raise funds similar to those we did in 2023, while being respectful of the hardships the people of this area experienced during the recent hurricanes,” said event chairwoman Cheri Schumacher, C.A.R.E.’s outreach coordinator. “As they always do, South Shore residents came out to ensure our local shelter continues to thrive.”

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit more than 30 dogs and cats currently being cared for by volunteers of the 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization.