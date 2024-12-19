Brandon Parade of Lights draws Riverview, south Hillsborough County interest

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

When asked who is the boss of the family business, Darnell Lee and his two sons immediately pointed to Lolita Lee, wife and mom, who gave a hearty laugh when told of the exchange last week at the Brandon Parade of Lights.

The Riverview family managed its Sugar Lees Gourmet Coffee Service “coffee bar” under the Winter Wonderland VIP Tent at the Dec. 14 parade. The spectacle opened with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies riding motorcycles, with red, white and blue lights blazing.

The spectacle along Oakfield Drive, from South Parsons Avenue to South Lakewood Drive, included a large contingent of high school marching band members, including from Riverview, Newsome, Brandon and Bloomingdale high schools. Among the more than 70 parade units were those representing dance programs, pro sports teams, krewes, nonprofit endeavors and local businesses. The Oscar Meyer “Weinermobile” stood out, but it was Santa, with Mrs. Claus by his side, who stole the show.

Among the parade judges was Annabel Lennard of Riverview, the widow of Earl Lennard, the beloved and retired superintendent of schools who died after a long illness five years ago this month. The school in Ruskin is named in his honor, and Annabel Lennard has long been active in community affairs, both as a leader and volunteer, and as a long-time member of the Riverview United Methodist Church,

The Lennards graduated from Brandon High and together received the Riverview Citizen of the Year Award, in 2009. The following year the award went to Bob Heilmann, the long-time, and now retired, principal of Riverview High. In 2008, the award went to Jim Johnson, for whom the community room at the Riverview Public Library is named. Johnson was chief of the Riverview Volunteer Fire Department, a past honorary mayor of Riverview and a president of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, now known as the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce.

Town history and remembrances like these come to mind and often are shared at events like a town parade, where community leaders, volunteers, activists, supporters, newcomers, old-timers, politicians, honorary mayors, nonprofit organizers and business people spend their time, talents and treasures to ensure youngsters and adults have an indelible memory to share in the days and years ahead.

Billed as a “great partnership” with the Valrico-FishHawk Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce gave social media testament to the success of the Brandon Parade of Lights, heralding the parade as, “truly an event to bring our community spirit together.”

It’s not the first time the Greater Brandon area has had a Christmas parade, but it is the first time in a long time that the event has come to life, and in that regard, the folks responsible for this year’s event are dubbing it as an inaugural event — with the promise of many more to come. This year’s title and grandstand sponsors, respectively, were Reed & Reed, attorneys at law, and Rivard Buick GMC.

Approved by the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, taxpayers, through a special event partnership grant, awarded parade organizers $15,246.25 in matching grant funds. Newly elected commissioners Christine Miller (District 4) and Chris Boles (District 6) marched in the parade, along with Gwen Myers (District 3) and former District 4 commissioner Michael Owen, of Apollo Beach, who was elected in November to represent District 70 in the Florida House of Representatives. Owen spent his childhood in Brandon and graduated from Bloomingdale High School.

Back at the Winter Wonderland VIP tent, Peter Madson, of Fresh Original Food, who at Golden Corral once worked with former Honorary Mayor of Brandon James Young, offered tasty treats from his meal service and full-service catering business. Craig Beckinger, who lives in the Belmont community of Ruskin and owns and operates ABC Event Planning, ensured a steady stream of blowing “snow,” covering a collection of Christmas trees. The snow drew the attention of a steady stream of kids, with elders in tow for seasonal photos.

As for the Lees, they served hot and cold milk chocolate, and a “family recipe” green punch, in tribute to The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, who this year rode in the parade as the grand marshal. Lee family members, including daughter Raven, who was not at the parade, work with Organo Gold’s mushroom-infused products through the family’s “100 percent mobile business.”

The younger Lees note that valuable lessons have been learned while prepping for and working at a variety of locations, including for community events, weddings and high school band fundraisers.

“The main thing I’ve learned is how to be prepared,” said Darnell Lee Jr., 23. “We always try to make sure that we have everything we need when we head out because we’ve learned what happens when we don’t.”

Dre Lee, 20, credits dad, “who encourages us and teaches us we can do anything,” and mom, a registered nurse and former high school educator, “who teaches us what it looks like to give customers a great, personalized experience.” People, he added, “remember how you treat them.”

Learning more about the people behind the businesses they own and operate is another highlight of parade participation, and especially so for those who organize, volunteer, judge, work with and report on parade participants. Collectively, the parade units amount to a moving billboard of community offerings. Expected this week were the parade awards, for units judged by Lennard, former school board member Melissa Snively and newspaper publisher Marie Gilmore. Snively’s District 4 seat is filled now by Patti Rendon, who also marched in the Brandon parade.

Meanwhile, memories will burn bright for the first annual Brandon Parade of Lights, as its organizers and supporters want Hillsborough County residents to remember one thing above all others. As Rotarian and Angel Foundation head Liz Brewer put it, “Tonight was one more confirmation we live in an amazing community and with people who have incredible servant hearts.”