Riverview High’s madrigal singers debut with Kings Point dinner show

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The Riverview High School Royal Court Singers are set for their debut performance this week at Kings Point Veterans Theater in Sun City Center, with a Renaissance-themed blending of singing and acting talents.

Students involved in the year-round Madrigal Singers ensemble, directed by veteran music teacher Elizabeth “Liz” Stewart, are required to be involved in both choral and musical theater programs. For their debut production, the choral group is joined by an acting cast of 13, which in turn is stage directed by student Eva Bigham.

The show “is really fun, really silly and a good opportunity for the actors,” Bigham said. “It’s very ambitious. We’re branching out and doing so many different things, and it gives all the kids so much experience.”

Eyewitnesses to that account will be this week’s Kings Point audience.

Showtime for the dinner theater production of Night, Night, Knights, written and compiled by Paul Brandvik, is 6:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, at the Kings Point Veterans Theater in the Kings Point Clubhouse, at 1900 Clubhouse Drive. Riverview last performed there Dec. 4, at the Queens Luncheon, with the Victorian Christmas Carolers, another choral group founded by Stewart. It’s directed now by one of her former students, music teacher Arcadia Bravo.

“The staff is wonderful at Kings Point, and Scott Bergoch, the technical director, is a great professional and a great collaborator,” Stewart said. “It’s a very nice facility and it’s going to be a wonderful evening, like going to the Renaissance Festival for one night, for a Christmas show and to get fed royally.”

As for the show itself, Stewart said she “didn’t want to give away too much,” but that attendees should expect lots of puns, great singing and acting, and a puppet show featuring royal court actors in dual roles. “The show unwinds throughout the dinner, so the timing of the food and the service of the food coordinates with the show,” Stewart said. “As the night progresses, you’ll start to discover why the show’s entitled, Night, Night, Knights. ”

Among the 13 actors cast is Yan Lebron Santiago, who plays the court jester.

“I believe people are going to love the beauty and the hard work that we’ve put into create this beautiful [Renaissance] environment,” Lebron Santiago said. “I love being able to improvise and to create my own world with the audience. I have the freedom to do whatever I want in the context of the actual script,and my goal is just to make everybody laugh.”

Among his fellow cast members is Cavan Leahy, in the role of the king, and also a madrigal singer.

“The show is different than what you usually see,” Leahy said, adding that for the singers, “it’s a new type of music to learn, and it’s challenging.”

Selected after an audition in August, the nine-member madrigal group, in alphabetical order, includes as well Ramya Bundy (lady in waiting), Jasmine Elliott (queen), Sunny Harvest (youngest lady in waiting), Sofia Hernandez (third lady in waiting), Aaron Innerarity (court musician), Michael Nagim (knight), Christian Farmer (court poet) and Ella Shryock (first lady in waiting).

As for the actors, it's a joy to be able to perform for the community and to share his love of the theater.

“It helps raise spirits in ways I feel it can change lives,” Lebron Santiago said. “I watched Frozen, the Broadway musical a few years ago, and it changed my life. It made me realize just how magnificent things can be and that by just letting go, that by being who you are, you are inherently good.”

This knowledge, through the arts, “got me where I am today,” Lebron Santiago said, “in this beautiful role, doing these beautiful things, at this wonderful school.”

That’s music to Stewart’s ears, as it’s been her life’s work to instill in her students a love of the arts and to sharecthat love with the community at large.

“High school is a place where students learn and discover,” Stewart said. “And these types of performance opportunities help them in the pursuit of self-discovery and reaching their full potential.”

Rounding out the cast for Night, Night, Knights are actors Nathaniel Bahta, Thalia Cox, Jenayda Ferrer, Eva Garcia, Aviana Keehner, Chloe Li, Brooklyn Malcolm, Ariana Ortiz, Natalie Torres, Amber Towers, Audrey Turner and Isabella Vega.

In addition to Stewart and Bigham, the production staff includes Innerarity (assistant vocal director), Joie Marsh (technical director) and Denny Leahy (venue supervision).

Ticket sales for this event are, unfortunately, closed, but keep watch here in The Observer News for information on future events featuring this and other vocal/dance groups from our local high schools.