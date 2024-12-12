Winthrop tree lighting, holiday market and Santa visit

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Santa Claus met with children at the annual Christmas tree lighting at Winthrop in Riverview, where town founders John and Kay Sullivan warmly greeted attendees, entertainers and pop-up market vendors.

The Dec. 7 event was billed as the 23rd anniversary lighting, and Kay Sullivan took the microphone minutes before the first acts of entertainment performed in front of the enormous and richly decorated tree. Later, her husband, John, dressed in a green sweater and red Santa hat, stood next to the legendary figure as together they led the crowd to count down the 10 seconds before the tree’s lighting, which drew cheers from the spirited crowd.

“We are so excited that you could come out,” Kay Sullivan said. “And we’re excited to have these vendors here, so that after the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, you can have a few moments to do some Christmas shopping.”

Also on hand to give remarks was Jeff Campbell, the acting president and chief executive officer of the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce. For two years the chamber has been billed as a co-host of the event, last year doing so under the group’s former name, the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce.

“I’ve known John and Kay for some time, since the Winthrop development was just starting,” Campbell said. “So, for me to see where it is now, it’s awesome. And it’s great that they’re able to do these Christmas tree lightings.”

As for the chamber’s input, that would include the “games that you see out here that we’re having for the kids,” said Campell, giving credit to the sponsoring chamber members. Tampa Electric, Campbell said, “was a huge sponsor,” with support as well from Chris Ligori and Associates, attorneys at law; the Moffitt Cancer Center; and Mosaic, billed as the world’s leading producer of concentrated phosphate and potash.

Campbell thanked, as well, Craig Beckinger, founder and owner of ABC Event Planning, for decorating the Santa booth area where Kris Kringle himself sat for photos with visitors of all ages. A long walkway, lit with red candy canes on both sides, provided the grand entrance. Beckinger was also responsible for the grass-like carpet that lined the stage for entertainment, performed by kids from preschool through high school.

Among the performers were youngsters from Music Showcase and the nonprofit Florida Academy of Performing Arts; Hands in Motion, a singing group for students ages 10 to 15; Alafia Elementary School students, under the direction of music teacher James Hemphill; high school students and instrumentalists; and children from the Prodigy Early Learning Center at Creekside in Riverview at 1044 U.S. Highway South, and the Prodigy Early Learning Center at Winthrop, which opened in August.

“We love it at Prodigy because we get to have culinary events, we get to the art room, we do yoga, we do lots of learning and we had a holiday market,” said VPK teacher Lauren Cory, moments before Prodigy students stepped on-to the stage. “I love working with little kids because this is my job and my passion. I’ve been doing this for more than 20 years, and I love just watching them learn and grow.”

At his vendor booth, Beckinger sold “kids toys, craft kits, stuffed animals, holiday décor, candles, bath bombs, pillows, handmade decorations, you name it.” He added that he was happy to promote his business, as well as to give back to the community at large, a sentiment shared by other vendors as well.

Billed officially as the 23rd Annual Winthrop Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Market, the event drew a large group of vendors, many of whom are in the lineup for the Winthrop Pop Up Market, held the third Saturday of the month from September through May. The event attracts roughly 135 vendors, including about 80 exhibitors that sign up for the entire season, according to Cindy Manchesi, Winthrop vice president.

The final Winthrop Pop Up Market of the year is set for Saturday, Dec. 21. The 2025 dates for the current season are Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, April 19 and May 17. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for attendees to “explore a diverse array of talented artists, innovative makers, thriving businesses” and to “discover an exceptional collection of unique and one-of-a-kind products.”

For more, visit https://www.winthroppopupmarket.com/. For more on the chamber, visit https://www.riverviewchamber.com/. Winthrop in Riverview is off Bloomingdale Avenue, between Watson and Providence Roads.