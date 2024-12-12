Shop local for the holidays at Jen’s Market in Apollo Beach

By LOIS KINDLE

The upcoming Apollo Beach Market, presented by Jen’s Markets and Events LLC, is a great place to do some last minute Christmas shopping.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 15, in the Waterside Shops parking lot, 6110 U.S. 41 N, Apollo Beach. The plaza is just south of Apollo Beach Boulevard and the Salty Shamrock Irish Pub.

The Apollo Beach Market, owner Jennifer McCafferty’s longest-running outdoor market, takes place the third Sunday of the month from October through April. It has more than 50 local vendors, it’s family friendly, leashed pets are welcome and there’s plenty of parking.

Featuring all kinds of products, you’re sure to find some special gifts or stocking stuffers for those on your Christmas list, all in one convenient location.

Vendors will be selling jams and jellies, herbal products and produce, honey, sweetbreads and soaps; artsy apparel, tea blends, pearl/shell/stone jewelry and wooden wine racks; candles, wax melts and diffusers, picture frames and charcuterie boards; gel-wrapped pens, resin art, snap jewelry, apparel and crocheted or knitted items; skincare products, dog bandanas, greeting cards and mugs; empanadas, sourdough bread, Italian food, sweet treats and more.

McCafferty founded Jen’s Market’s & Events to help small businesses grow and prosper by providing a venue for them to bring their products directly to the public. The markets have served as an incubator for vendors to expand their businesses from tents to food trucks or brick-and-mortar businesses.

They’re also a vehicle for the community to support local vendors who are trying to make a living, she said.

“It’s a way for us to contribute and give back to the communities we live in and donate to charities of our choice,” she said.

For the past three years, for example, at the request of the site owners, the Apollo Beach Market has generated some of its proceeds to Everyday Blessings in Lithia.

Jen’s Markets & Events LLC is a woman-owned business registered in Florida and Georgia. Its Florida markets have been serving local communities in southern Hillsborough County for more than 14 years and middle Georgia markets since 2023.

In addition to its regularly scheduled, monthly seasonal markets in Apollo Beach and Belmont, the company also hosts special themed markets around the holidays and a fall kick-off market at the Wimauma Convention Center.

For information on sponsorship or vendor opportunities, email jennifer@jens-market.com/. For market information, dates and times, visit www.jens-market.com or Jen’s Markets & Events on Facebook.