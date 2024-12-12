Pages of Life one of last Christian bookstores in Tampa Bay area

By LOIS KINDLE

If you’re out shopping locally and looking for a meaningful gift this holiday season, be sure to stop by the Pages of Life Bookstore.

Located inside the Life Enrichment Center of the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, its shelves are filled with all kinds of religious and inspirational items sure to be treasured by your intended recipient.

You’ll find moderately priced Bibles, devotionals, Christian-themed adult novels and children’s books; Day Spring cards for folks of all ages; religious wall décor; Christmas and other holiday décor; wind chimes and garden flags; costume jewelry; angel figurines; date planners, Bible covers and bookmarks; inspirational, mini pass-it-on cards; tea towels, candles, napkins and more.

“When I go to Atlanta each January to buy [merchandise] for the store, I get to see floor after floor of new items, spot new trends and meet manufacturers,” said Robin Weber, Pages of Life Bookstore manager and buyer for the past four years. “All proceeds from what we sell go to our children and youth ministries to cover programs like Vacation Bible School and camp sponsorships. We’re considered a mission for our youth.”

“The bookstore is a vital part of support for the youth of this church,” said Victoria Sorenson, director of ministry. “It plays a big role in our success in developing their Christian faith.

The Pages of Life Bookstore opened Sept. 9, 2007, and was originally located inside Creason Hall. Started by Linda Graham and a group of church members, it began as a small, one-room shop, carrying Bibles, cards and Sunday school materials.

Over the years since, books, gifts and other items have been added, expanding the shop’s inventory to what it carries today.

Its location changed in 2020, when it was moved from Creason Hall to a 500-square-foot space in the lobby of the church’s Life Enrichment Center building. Weber and six other volunteers staff the store.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The shop is closed Friday and Saturday.

Accepted forms of payment include cash, checks and all major credit cards.

During business hours, tickets for the church’s wide array of concert events are also sold at the store. Otherwise, they’re available in the church office or onliine for a small fee.

Pages of Life Bookstore is at 1971 Haverford Ave., Sun City Center. It’s just north of State Road 674, off West Del Webb Boulevard.

For more information, call 813-633-8595.